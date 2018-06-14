Southwire Named One of America's Best Employers by Forbes

Put simply, the respondents rated their probability of recommending the company to others as a great place to work. Southwire placed 297 out of the 500 companies recognized for this achievement.

"It is exciting to see Southwire's name ranked on a list next to so many other large, highly respected companies," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO. "We truly believe that our people are the heartbeat behind our company's success, and we continue to find new ways to make Southwire a great place to work. This recognition is a tangible reflection of these efforts, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement."

The company strives to remain generationally-sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond and has recently taken steps including the introduction of employee resource groups (ERGs) to further Southwire's commitment to inclusivity, building on its strong total rewards platform, the growth of its robust employee volunteerism and community involvement efforts and, most recently, through the investment of approximately nine million dollars back into the lives of employees as a result of tax reform. Through this investment, full-time employees received one time bonuses, and Southwire announced an expansion of its parental leave policy and a strengthened commitment to education, industry partnerships and skilled trade development.

For the complete list of America's Best Employers 2018, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers/list/

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, utility cable products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

