Southwire Recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for the Seventh Year in a Row

CARROLLTON, Ga., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 U.S. Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

Southwire is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 U.S. Best Managed Company.

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year's class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. These organizations are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers and communities.

Southwire also earned the distinction of Platinum Honoree — companies that have been recognized as a Best Managed Company for seven or more years — reflecting consistent achievement and a long-term commitment to ongoing development and growth.

"Being named a U.S. Best Managed Company for the seventh year in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Ganesh Ramaswamy, Southwire's president and CEO. "Since joining the company, I've had the opportunity to learn about the many facets that make Southwire special. This recognition reflects the effort, focus and commitment our team brings every day. By living our values, we're creating holistic value for our customers, team members, shareholders and all stakeholders."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

"Being recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for the seventh consecutive year is an incredible honor," said Christy Wright, Southwire's executive vice president, chief supply chain officer and interim chief financial officer. "This achievement speaks to the collective effort of our teams and their focus on strong execution, collaboration and continuous improvement. It's the result of team members across Southwire showing up every day with a commitment to excellence, and we are deeply grateful for their continued hard work and engagement."

For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent evaluation process. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Southwire

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $9.7B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

© 2026 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Ashley Bush

Director, Communications

Phone: (678) 684-7634

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwire