Southwire to Expand Operations in Starkville, Miss.

STARKVILLE, Miss., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire is pleased to announce that it is expanding its Starkville, Miss. operations, a move that will add approximately 380,000 square feet to the location's footprint.

This project, representing a corporate investment of more than $256 million, is expected to create 128 new jobs and reinforces the company's commitment to its team members, customers and communities. The expansion is part of Southwire's companywide commitment of more than two billion dollars in modernization efforts across its footprint.

$256M investment will create 128 new jobs and add 380,000 sq. ft of manufacturing capacity.

As one of the wire and cable solutions providers in North America, Southwire continues to enhance its proven legacy and trusted reputation by building upon its strengths to attain sustainable, strategic growth.

Southwire's Starkville Plant was originally opened by Phelps-Dodge in 1979 and acquired by Southwire in 1989. This project marks the second expansion on the campus, following the initial 2010 expansion, which underscored Southwire's commitment to customer service through the addition of an onsite distribution center.

The expansion and upgrades at the Starkville Plant will enhance the experience for Southwire's team members by supporting a safer, more efficient work environment, strengthening its focus on quality and better positioning the company to serve its customers, communities and stakeholders for years to come.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2026 with full capacity anticipated to come online in 2028.

QUOTES:

"This expansion represents another meaningful step in Southwire's long-term strategy to modernize our operations, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and continue delivering exceptional service to our customers. Starkville has been an important part of Southwire's story for decades, and this investment reflects our confidence in the team, the community and the opportunities ahead as we continue building for the future."

– Ganesh Ramaswamy, Southwire's President and CEO

"Southwire's quarter-of-a-billion-dollar investment and the nearly 130 jobs it will create are another example of the incredible momentum we're seeing across Mississippi. This project is more proof that Mississippi gets the job done. And the fact is that Southwire wouldn't be expanding here if our state couldn't deliver results. This is another big win for Starkville and Mississippi."

– Governor Tate Reeves, State of Mississippi

"Across Southwire, we are making significant investments to modernize our footprint and position our company for long-term growth. This expansion in Starkville is an important part of that effort, connecting to our more than two-billion-dollar investment in modernization and helping us build the capacity needed to meet the growing demand driven by electrification, market growth and the rapid expansion of data centers. It is an exciting time for our industry, for Southwire and for our team in Starkville as we continue strengthening our ability to support growth across North America and best serve our customers."

– Rohan Kelkar, Southwire's Executive Vice President, Power and Industrial

"This is an exciting moment for our team in Starkville and for the community we are proud to call home. Southwire's continued investment in this location reflects the company's confidence in our people, our operations and the important role Starkville plays in supporting our customers. As we look ahead, this expansion will help us build on our strong foundation, create new opportunities and continue making a positive impact in the community."

– Erik Adams, Plant Manager, Southwire Starkville Plant

"Companies don't make investments of this size unless the conditions are right. And Southwire's expansion in Starkville is another prime example of the advantages Mississippi continues to deliver to manufacturers, including speed to market, reliable infrastructure, a skilled workforce and a competitive cost of doing business. Those are the qualities that drive reinvestment from existing employers and keep Mississippi competitive for future projects."

– Bill Cork, Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director

"Southwire's decision to continue investing in Starkville is the result of collaboration and a shared commitment to creating an environment where manufacturers can succeed. By bringing the right partners to the table, ensuring the workforce and infrastructure are prepared to support growth and helping position this community for long-term investment, we know that is always a winning combination. We're grateful for Southwire's continued confidence in Starkville, Oktibbeha County and the entire GTR Region. We look forward to the opportunities this expansion will create for Starkville and Oktibbeha County and the region."

– Meryl Fisackerly, Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO

"The city of Starkville is gratified and excited to have the tremendous financial commitment of one of our most important industries. Southwire's growth here in Starkville shows their faith in the value of continuing to be part of our community. Their expansion will be the largest single economic development project that the city has seen, and it furthers the narrative that Starkville is a great place for business investment. Southwire brings over 100 high-paying jobs and increased value to our city, serving as the bellwether to other industries that we are open for business. We look forward to their success and will work to make certain that the faith of their investment is well placed."

– Mayor Lynn Spruill, City of Starkville

"It's always exciting to see an existing industry choose to grow right here at home. Southwire has been a valued member of our community for decades, and this investment says a lot about the confidence they have in Oktibbeha County. We're grateful for their continued commitment and look forward to seeing the positive impact these new jobs will have on our community for years to come."

– Marvell Howard, President, Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors

Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's leading wire and cable companies. The $9.7B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

Contact: Ashley Bush

Senior Director, Communications

Phone: (678) 684-7634

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwire