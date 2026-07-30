The Power to Transform - Announcing Southwire's 2025 Sustainability Report

CARROLLTON, Ga., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the launch of Southwire's 2025 Sustainability Report: The Power to Transform.

We are pleased to announce the launch of Southwire's 2025 Sustainability Report: The Power to Transform.

"Southwire's sustainability journey reflects both our legacy and our vision for the future," said Burt Fealing, Southwire's EVP, General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer. "As we celebrate the progress made toward our 2025 goals and introduce new 2032 targets, we remain committed to driving value for our customers with innovation and contractor solutions, empowering our people and creating a lasting global impact for generations to come."

In this report, we share details on the achievement of our 2025 sustainability goals and announce a new set of sustainability targets for 2032:

Growing Green: Improve our environmental footprint across the value chain by reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 54.8% and Scope 3 emissions by 30%, as well as redesigning all plastic packaging to contain at least 30% post-consumer recycled content (PCR).





Living Well: Invest in being an Extraordinary Place to Work by achieving an employee net promoter score (eNPS) in the top 5% of the industry benchmark.





Giving Back: Double our total community investment into nonprofits and causes that improve the quality of life in communities where we live and work.





Doing Right: Continue the growth of our world-class Ethics & Compliance program by maintaining our place on the World's Most Ethical Companies® list.





Building Worth: Drive a culture of inclusion and innovation by achieving an inclusion-related engagement score in the top 5% of the industry benchmark.

In addition to the 2025 Sustainability Report, Southwire is proud to present our 2025 Sustainability Fact Sheet, which provides an overview of the company's progress toward our goals and key accomplishments throughout 2025.

To view Southwire's 2025 Sustainability Report and 2025 Sustainability Fact Sheet, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.

For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.

About Southwire

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $9.7B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

© 2026 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Ashley Bush

Director, Communications

Phone: (678) 684-7634

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwire