Southwire Welcomes New Executive Leaders

Key Takeaways

Southwire is welcoming three new executives and has announced expanded responsibilities for two current members of the executive team.

Nick Brazis will now serve as Southwire's EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Elizabeth Spence will join the team as the company's EVP, Chief People and Culture Officer and Jeff Fleece will serve as SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer.

will now serve as Southwire's EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will join the team as the company's EVP, Chief People and Culture Officer and will serve as SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer. Christy Wright will expand her responsibilities to now serve as Southwire's Chief Supply Chain and Business Systems Officer.

will expand her responsibilities to now serve as Southwire's Chief Supply Chain and Business Systems Officer. Burt Fealing will expand his role, adding leadership of Southwire's Operational Sustainability, enterprise Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and Community Affairs teams.

CARROLLTON, Ga., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southwire continues its efforts to create long-term value for its stakeholders, the company announced the appointment of several new leaders this week.

Southwire Company, LLC

"The strength of any organization starts with its people, and we're excited to welcome these accomplished leaders to Southwire's executive team," said Ganesh Ramaswamy, Southwire's President and CEO. "Their experience and fresh perspectives will help us execute our strategy, strengthen our business and position us for generations of continued growth. I look forward to working alongside them as we move forward."

Joining the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is Nick Brazis. He most recently worked at Pentair, Inc, where he served as CFO and EVP, leading all finance and accounting functions. Prior to joining Pentair, Brazis was Senior Vice President at Daikin in North America. He also served on the board of directors for acquired companies and chaired the Daikin Applied Advisory Board. Brazis has more than 20 years of industry experience, including working for 3M, Inc and Caterpillar, Inc.

"It is an honor to join Southwire and be part of an organization with a strong legacy and an ambitious vision for the future of the industry," said Brazis. "I'm passionate about building teams, strengthening customer relationships and delivering meaningful results. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on the company's momentum and create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."

Elizabeth Spence joins the team as Southwire's Executive Vice President and Chief People and Culture Officer. She most recently served as EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer at Graphic Packaging in Atlanta. Spence brings more than 25 years of human resources leadership, focusing her career at the intersection of human resources, strategic communications and business transformation. She previously served as CHRO of Gypsum Management and Supply and has held progressively senior roles at large, complex organizations, including Coca-Cola, AT&T and Assurant. Spence is recognized for her expertise in leadership development, organizational transformation, succession planning and culture.

"Southwire has built a remarkable culture and a strong reputation for innovation, and I'm honored to join at such an exciting time for the company," Spence said. "I've always believed that an engaged workforce and strong leaders are the foundation of business performance, and I look forward to helping Southwire develop the talent and culture to power its continued growth."

Christy Wright will expand her responsibilities to now serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain and Business Systems Officer. Wright, who joined Southwire in 2007, has served as EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer and Interim CFO since February. In this role, she will be responsible for developing and executing the company's strategy for procurement, strategic sourcing, vertical integration, Southwire Continuous Rod (SCR®), business process excellence and enterprise operating systems. Christy will help ensure Southwire's sourcing capabilities, strategic supply network and business operating system create sustainable competitive advantage, support profitable growth and drive continuous improvement across the enterprise.

"I am extremely excited about the growth and opportunities that are ahead for our industry and for Southwire. As we advance, it is critically important we remain focused on continuous improvement," said Wright. "We are building momentum around a more structured, consistent and repeatable approach to performance, one that helps us identify opportunities, solve problems at the source and sustain progress over time. I am proud of the way our team continues to identify solutions to best serve our stakeholders."

Burt Fealing, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer, will now also lead the company's Operational Sustainability, enterprise Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and Community Affairs teams. In this role, he will further Southwire's commitment to sustainability.

"The most successful organizations understand that sustainability amplifies performance," said Fealing. "It strengthens customer relationships, inspires innovation, attracts talent, builds trust and reinforces our generational resilience. When sustainability is woven into every aspect of how we deliver value, its impact reaches far beyond financial results."

Jeff Fleece will join Southwire as the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer. Jeff is a global business executive who most recently served as Chief Information Officer of Baker Hughes. In this role, he was responsible for leading the company's global IT strategy and digital transformation, as well as driving internal productivity solutions.

"Southwire is in a unique and exciting place in the electrical industry, and I am thrilled to be joining an organization with such a rich history and strong leadership position," said Fleece. "The company has made significant steps in the digital transformation space over the last several years, and I look forward to advancing these efforts alongside the team."

These moves will all take effect by the end of July.

About Southwire:

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $9.7B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

© 2026 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Ashley Bush

Director, Communications

Phone: (678) 684-7634

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwire