SOVA "The Social Hotel" Readies for Summertime Debut in Downtown Dallas

Developed by 27-year-old twin brothers, Blake Shirk and Brandon Shirk, SOVA was born out of the pair's passion for traveling with the need to also save money. Noticing a gap in the U.S. for such a hotel concept, they decided to start their own project, creating high-end, minimalist rooms amongst carefully designed, inviting group spaces. Every aspect inside SOVA tells a story, which is exactly how the Shirks envision each guest's experience to be.

"What stories do you have from your life?" Asked the Shirks. "We would wager that many of the stories you share from past years are from your travel experiences. We want to help weave those stories and ensure that you have memorable ones with new friends."

The SOVA team chose a location with walkable proximity to dozens of lively bars and restaurants, downtown hotspots, and the Dallas Farmers Market. Each room combines features from 50 diverse countries, offering a luxurious haven to lay down at night before taking on another day of adventure. SOVA will open to the public in late May and will be located at 2105 Commerce Street.

About SOVA Hotels

SOVA is a premier boutique hotel in Dallas, Texas located at 2105 Commerce Street. Opening in May 2021, the property was designed with the intention of offering travelers a global experience without breaking the bank. Minimalist rooms, inviting group spaces and curated travel itineraries set within a centralized location all make SOVA one-of-a-kind. For more information on SOVA Hotels, visit www.SOVAHotels.com.

