Sovateltide (PMZ-1620), an Endothelin-B receptor Agonist, has the potential to be a first-in-class neuronal progenitor cell therapeutics

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmazz, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients in critical care, today announced that it made 5 presentations at the Sixteenth International Conference on Endothelin held in Kobe, Japan from September 22nd to 25th, 2019. Keynote lecture titled "Sovateltide (IRL-1620): A neuronal progenitor cell therapeutics" was presented by Dr. Anil Gulati, Chairman and CEO of Pharmazz, Inc. Other abstracts presented at the meeting are:

Sovateltide (PMZ-1620) for cerebral ischemic stroke. Abstract titled "Randomized, double-blind, saline-controlled, multicenter clinical study to determine efficacy of sovateltide (PMZ-1620) in patients with cerebral ischemic stroke." Authors: Anil Gulati, Nilesh Radheshyam Agrawal, Deepti Vibha, U.K. Misra, Birinder Singh Paul, Rajnish Kumar, Jeyaraj Pandian, and Manish S Lavhale. Pharmazz has completed human phase II trial (NCT04046484; CTRI/2017/11/010654) and has initiated a randomized, multicenter phase III study (NCT04047563; CTRI/2019/09/021373). Clinical phase II results indicate that PMZ-1620 has the potential to be a first-in-class neuronal progenitor cell therapeutics that promotes statistically significant quicker recovery and improves neurological outcome in acute cerebral ischemic stroke patients.

Sovateltide (PMZ-1620) for Alzheimer's disease. Abstract titled "Neurorestorative potential of sovateltide (IRL-1620) by promoting neurogenesis and synaptogenesis in APP/PS1 transgenic mouse model of Alzheimer's disease." Authors: Seema Briyal, Ralf Voshtina, and Anil Gulati. Human phase II trial is in progress and 49 patients with Alzheimer's disease have been enrolled till date (NCT04052737; CTRI/2017/12/016394). Interim results will be available in about a month.

Sovateltide (PMZ-1620) for acute spinal cord injury. Abstract titled "Administration of sovateltide (IRL-1620), the most powerful endothelin-B receptor agonist, significantly improves motor recovery and activates neurogenic pathways in animal model of spinal cord injury." Authors: Michele Fornaro, Harsh Sharthiya, Seema Briyal, and Anil Gulati. Clinical phase II study is in progress and 10 patients with acute spinal cord injury (NCT04054414; CTRI/2018/12/016667) has been enrolled.

Sovateltide (PMZ-1620) for cerebral ischemic stroke. Abstract titled "Sovateltide (IRL-1620) enhances mitochondrial biogenesis and neural regeneration in ischemic brain." Authors: Amaresh Ranjan, Seema Briyal, and Anil Gulati.

PMZ-1620 (IRL-1620; INN sovateltide) has the potential to be a first-in-class neuronal progenitor cell therapeutics with anti-apoptotic activity that improves cerebral blood flow and neurological outcome in cerebral ischemic stroke patients.

