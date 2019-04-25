Sovcombank Invests in Artificial Intelligence

MOSCOW, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovcombank PJSC acquired 25% of Aviatsionnye Tekhnologii Svyazi LLC (ATS), the company engaged in robotization of call centers based on artificial intelligence.

The company robotizes call centers of the largest companies in the country, including Sovcombank. When a customer calls the call center of the bank, the robot answers, but the customers do not even realize that they are communicating not with a living employee, but with artificial intelligence. The robots settle the stereotyped situations which human beings resolve with the standard script. Non-standard situations are still handled by real operators, but such situations are becoming less.

"ATS has been automating the call centers operations of the Bank since 2017," said Dmitry Gusev, Chairman of the Management Board of Sovcombank PJSC. "The investment is needed to expand the development staff and improve the artificial intelligence platform. Sovcombank acts exclusively as a financial investor, and will not participate in the operational management of the Company."

Sovcombank uses artificial intelligence to collect non-performing liabilities, however, according to Dmitry Gusev, this is only the beginning: "The bank also plans to automate staff recruitment, sales, and service quality surveys. The use of artificial intelligence reduces our call center costs by up to 75% with better customer service, and it frees employees for solving complex tasks that cannot be automated yet."

Sovcombank PJSC is a private bank with assets of 863 billion roubles and the capital of 113 billion roubles in accordance with IFRS. The bank employs 16,000 employees in 3,000 branches and offices in 75 regions, located in 1,052 towns of the Russian Federation.

SOURCE Sovcombank

