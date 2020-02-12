Sovereign Drinkware Unveils New Travel Cups with Removeable Wireless Charging Base for Cell Phone, Smart Watch and Tablets - Paired with Kickstarter Crowdsourcing Campaign

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Drinkware (https://sovereigndrinkware.com/) recently introduced its signature product onto the market: an environmentally responsible series of travel cups that sit on a technological twist. The portable coffee cups contain patent-pending removeable bases that hold a port capable of charging cell phones, smart watches and tablets, all while enjoying a hot beverage. The Sovereign Drinkware company also launched a Kickstarter campaign to pair with the product, which is accessible HERE.

Colors- Rainbow, Orange Cream and Something Blue Coffee Mug charging a Tablet

"I'm so excited to announce the launch of Sovereign Drinkware's flagship product," said CEO of Sovereign Drinkware LLC, Rema Miller. "Although the technology involved with each cup is state-of-the-art, the idea is based on a fairly simple principle: we wanted to pair two things that normally go together but, so far, haven't. Drinking morning coffee/tea while charging electronic devices is a pretty standard activity around here at my house, and in my office. It's something that happens frequently throughout the day as well. If I'm drinking tea, I'm usually looking at a device. And even though those devices eventually need power, I don't want to have to sit right next to an electrical outlet to charge them. Now, I don't have to. I can charge myself with caffeine while I charge my electronic devices with electricity – all at the same time."

Sovereign Drinkware: The Power Is in Your Hands

"We're launching with a limited number of colors and designs to begin with, although we love our opening line," said Rema Miller. "Eventually, we'll expand our collection out into other areas, including water bottles, stainless steel tumblers, etc. We imagine a whole host of cups and mugs that suit the individual tastes of their users. And we invite you to contact us, via Facebook or Instagram, with ideas and suggestions. We'd love to hear your thoughts."

The Sovereign Drinkware line is currently available in three attractive designs and colors:

Orange Cream: For health, happiness, humor and encouragement. The vibrancy of Orange Cream represents staying wholesome and balanced.

For health, happiness, humor and encouragement. The vibrancy of Orange Cream represents staying wholesome and balanced. Rainbow: A bold statement on respecting others, with freedom to love, while appreciating unique differences. Love is unconditional and hope is eternal – that is the message of the rainbow.

A bold statement on respecting others, with freedom to love, while appreciating unique differences. Love is unconditional and hope is eternal – that is the message of the rainbow. Something Blue: Representing new beginnings, Something Blue is for those who might want to give a birthday or marriage gift. Or for those who just need a little reminder that it is never too late to blaze a new path.

For more information and up-to-date product launches, follow Sovereign Drinkware on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact:

Rema Miller

678.791.6025

233448@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sovereign Drinkware

Related Links

https://sovereigndrinkware.com

