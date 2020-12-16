Sovereign Intelligence Launches New Geodata-Analysis-as-a-Service to Provide Accurate Location Intelligence on a Global Scale.

"When it comes to location intelligence, precision is everything. We curate nearly 16 billion observable events every day to bring our clients the most accurate footfall traffic and pattern of life analysis the market has seen," said Mark Johnson, Founder & CEO, Sovereign Intelligence. "We cover every country in the world, providing automated geodata analysis with interactive reporting, tailored to meet your needs." The Sovereign team has a history of solving difficult intelligence problems for the largest social network, ride-sharing service, payment processing company, and hotel group.

"If you are looking for fast, accurate, privacy-led location intelligence, whether a small organization or a government agency, you can onboard today to start getting real insight into critical footfall traffic questions."

About Sovereign Intelligence

Sovereign Intelligence leverages proprietary AI to solve difficult enterprise risk questions. Locint.sovereign.ai observes over 16 billion events daily to curate powerful geodata analysis for footfall traffic on a global scale. Locint.sovereign.ai is part of our Activity-based intelligence platform that will be launched in 2021. Founded in 2014, Sovereign is headquartered in McLean, VA with offices in London, San Francisco, and Tokyo. Visit locint.sovereign.ai or contact us at [email protected] to find out more.

