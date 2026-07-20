Sovereign Lending Group Deploys Custom AI Agents to Supercharge Loan Officers and Expand Homeownership Opportunities

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Lending Group (SLG), an A+ rated mortgage lender with the Better Business Bureau, today announced the company-wide rollout of custom-built AI agents designed to empower each of its loan officers. Founded in 2005, SLG has funded hundreds of billions of dollars in home loans and continues to lead the industry by combining advanced technology with exceptional service.

SLG productivity increase by 25%

Powered by Anthropic's Claude, these personalized AI agents are tailored to the unique workflow of every loan officer. They automate repetitive administrative tasks, provide strategic support, and deliver measurable results — including a 25% increase in productivity.

The AI enhancements are not only boosting efficiency but also fueling growth. As a direct result of these improvements, Sovereign Lending Group is actively expanding its loan officer base to meet rising demand and serve even more homeowners nationwide.

"By equipping our team with custom AI agents, we're removing the administrative burden so our loan officers can focus on what they do best — helping clients achieve their homeownership dreams," said Dan Holtz, Co-Founder of Sovereign Lending Group. "We expect this technology will enable us to 3x the amount of loans each loan officer can close in the next 120 days."

Sovereign Lending Group remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology while maintaining the personalized service that has built its strong reputation over the past two decades.

About Sovereign Lending Group

Founded in 2005 and holding an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, Sovereign Lending Group is a trusted nationwide mortgage lender dedicated to helping families achieve homeownership. With hundreds of billions in funded loans, SLG combines innovative technology with expert guidance to deliver fast, reliable financing solutions.

SOURCE Sovereign Lending Group Inc.