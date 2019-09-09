Sovereign Lending Group makes Inc. 5000 Again!

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inc. magazine revealed that Sovereign Lending Group Inc. has earned a spot as a hall of fame honoree on the 38th annual Inc. 5000 for the 7th year in a row. The list includes the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, representing an in-depth view into a very select group within America's most dynamic economic segment.

As a 7th time honoree, Sovereign Lending Group has achieved the ranking 4876 within a 3-year median growth of 56%. Founded in 2005, this is a tremendous milestone that only a few select companies are ever able to achieve.

Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage of revenue growth over three full calendar years. Companies must be U.S. based, privately held and independent. Revenue in the initial year must have been at least $100,000, and revenue in the most recent year must have been at least $2 million. SLG achieved 19.2 million!

Military Veterans and hardworking American homeowners are Sovereign Lending Group's forte. With each passing year they find new innovative ways to lead the pack and refine their approach to helping Americans of our strong nation.

Sovereign Lending Group hit a milestone last April and continued with record-breaking months in May, June, July and August. SLG continues to push forward to new heights which includes a state-of-the-art mortgage loan originator training program, branded "Tech 1." The Tech 1 training program grows individuals with no mortgage industry experience to become licensed mortgage loan originators within 6 weeks. This program provides career opportunities to the local landscape in southern California.

Sovereign Lending Group is an award winning, fast growing mortgage lender founded in 2005. They specialize in home purchase, home refinance, second mortgage, and home equity loans in Costa Mesa, California. Sovereign's leadership is anchored with industry leaders who have been in the industry for decades. Their mission is to serve hard working Americans with honesty and integrity, while at the same time providing them with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible.

SOURCE Sovereign Lending Group Inc.