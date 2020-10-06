Sovereign Lending Group, Mortgage Company Hiring, To Host Virtual Job Fair October 13th

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Lending Group, Mortgage Company Hiring , is proud to announce that they are hosting a virtual job fair on October 13th from 10 am-3 pm (PST) for those looking for a career in the mortgage industry. Sovereign Lending Group is in a crazy hiring spree, and now is the time to get your foot in the door and grow with an amazing company. The company is hiring for remote and in-office roles with locations in Southern California, Las Vegas, and Dallas. For Sales Roles- MLO-Entry, MLO, SM visit https://events.indeed.com/event/63054 . For Post Closer, Mortgage Doc Drawer, Customer Service Rep, Corporate Trainer- Mortgage visit https://events.indeed.com/event/63858 . For Senior Mortgage Underwriter, Junior Mortgage Underwriter, Senior Loan Processor, Mortgage Processor-Entry, Funder/Closer visit https://events.indeed.com/event/63859/

As a mortgage company hiring , Sovereign Lending Group is reaching out to potential employees by hosting a virtual job fair on October 13th. Jobs are tough to come by in this pandemic and especially finding flexible jobs. Luckily, Sovereign Lending Group is hiring for all positions with roles that are in-house and remote. As a flexible business, Sovereign Lending Group can accommodate you if you are a hard-working individual looking to make a difference.

Sovereign Lending Group, mortgage company hiring , is expanding their team not only in Orange County but also in Dallas, Texas. Not only is Sovereign Lending Group hiring positions for those with mortgage experience, but also for those who have no mortgage experience at all.

About Sovereign Lending Group

Sovereign Lending Group is a mortgage company hiring for all positions. Whether you have mortgage experience or not, Sovereign Lending Group can help launch your career and make you successful in the mortgage industry. If you are interested in working for Sovereign Lending Group, there is a virtual career fair on October 13th from 10 am-3 pm (PST). For Sales Roles- MLO-Entry, MLO, SM visit https://events.indeed.com/event/63054 . For Post Closer, Mortgage Doc Drawer, Customer Service Rep, Corporate Trainer- Mortgage visit https://events.indeed.com/event/63858 . For Senior Mortgage Underwriter, Junior Mortgage Underwriter, Senior Loan Processor, Mortgage Processor-Entry, Funder/Closer visit https://events.indeed.com/event/63859/ The company is hiring for remote and in-office roles with locations in Southern California, Las Vegas, and Dallas. If you want to learn more about Sovereign Lending Group, mortgage company hiring, visit www.slgmortgage.com . Get more updates and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Sovereign Lending Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.slgmortgage.com

