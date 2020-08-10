Sovereign Lending Group, Mortgage Lender VA Loans, Is Leading The Pack By Creating Jobs During The COVID-19 Pandemic

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While other companies have cut staff because of the pandemic, Sovereign Lending Group, mortgage lender VA loans , has done the opposite. Sovereign Lending Group is creating jobs for those looking to break into the mortgage lending business. Just in the last 60 days, we have grown our company by 20%! Sovereign Lending Group is looking to add over 2000 new members to the team over the next year and give more opportunities than ever. To learn more, visit mortgage lender VA loans , Sovereign Lending Group's website at https://www.slgmortgage.com/ , or call us at (800) 817-0201. Follow Sovereign Lending Group on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.

We are expanding and want you to be a part of our growing team. Mortgage lender VA loans , Sovereign Lending Group, is looking for proactive employees who will go up and beyond in their work and produce great results for our company. One of the main services that Sovereign Lending Group provides is VA loans. Some of the benefits of a VA loan are no down payment programs, no mortgage insurance (PMI), lower closing costs, and it is easier to qualify. Other benefits of a VA loan include flexible down payments on purchases, they can be assumable, and they have lower interest rates when you pin them up against more traditional loan programs.

Mortgage lender VA loans , Sovereign Lending Group, is highly skilled in a wide range of services and is growing the team to reach new heights. If you have been laid off or are looking for a career change, Sovereign Lending Group is expanding its team and creating new opportunities for those looking for a career in the mortgage lending business. Another great service that Sovereign Lending Group offers is debt consultation through home equity loans. You can merge your credit card debt into your mortgage debt which in turn will likely be tax-deductible and have a lower APR.

Sovereign Lending Group, mortgage lender VA loans , is expanding and is looking for individuals who want to work hard and contribute to our company. We are specialized in many services, particularly, mortgage refinancing. Refinancing your mortgage is highly beneficial because it allows you to receive better terms on your new loan as well as giving you the opportunity to receive cashback from the equity of your home. Doing this will allow you to pay off your debts and contribute to your financial quality of life.

About Sovereign Lending Group

Mortgage lender VA loans , Sovereign Lending Group is proud to announce that we are looking to expand our team immensely over the next few years. Sovereign Lending Group is looking to add over 2000 new employees in the next year. We aim to give full transparency to our clients and provide them with the best home loan solutions as possible. To learn more, visit the Sovereign Lending Group website at https://www.slgmortgage.com/ and call us at (800) 817-0201. Follow Sovereign Lending Group on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.

