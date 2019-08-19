Sovos Brands Appoints Dan Poland to Board of Directors

"We're thrilled to have Dan join the Sovos Brands Board," said William R. Johnson, chairman of the Board for Sovos Brands and operating partner with Advent International. "His wealth of experience will be tremendously valuable to the Sovos leadership team as they continue to build a portfolio of premium, on-trend brands with high-quality products that have significant growth opportunities."

Prior to KIND Snacks, Mr. Poland was the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Pinnacle Foods, where he was responsible for end to end supply chain, including transforming the Pinnacle Supply Chain in preparation for acquisitions or outright sale.

Mr. Poland has former experience at DanoneWave, previously WhiteWave for North American Operations, as the Chief Supply Chain Offer for North American Operations, where he was also responsible for end to end supply chain. During his tenure at DanoneWave he also assisted in due diligence activities including successful acquisitions and integrations of; Danone and WhiteWave, Wallaby, So Delicious Dairy Free, Vega (Canada), Innovation Process and Packaging (Mexico).

Prior to DanoneWave, Poland was employed by the H.J. Heinz Company for 15 years, most recently in the role of North American Chief Supply Chain Officer. Poland began his career with Gerber and Nestle in various roles, including R&D, engineering and operations management.

With the appointment of Mr. Poland, the Sovos Brands Board of Directors now consists of seven members known for building brands and businesses at some of the best CPG companies. Members include: Bill Johnson, Board Chairman and operating partner with Advent International; Carol Tomé, retiring CFO of The Home Depot; Jeff Case, Managing Director, Advent International; Dan Poland, COO of KIND Snacks; Rob Graves, Co-Founder of noosa yoghurt; David Roberts, Principal, Advent International and Todd Lachman, President and CEO of Sovos Brands.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands is a new kind of food and beverage company with a mission to acquire and build one-of-a-kind brands. The brands in its portfolio, Michael Angelo's, Rao's Homemade, and noosa yoghurt are, respectively, a leading producer of premium, authentic frozen Italian entrées, a producer of super premium pasta sauces and other Italian specialty foods, and a producer of yoghurt made with whole milk and a touch of honey. The company has a one-of-a-kind approach to brands, business and people—in fact, the only thing that's old school about the business is the name, inspired by the old Latin term sovos, which means unique or one of a kind. This one-of-a-kind vision leads the company's focus on people and brands, working to ensure that both can really thrive. Find out more about Sovos at www.sovosbrands.com, Michael Angelo's at www.michaelangelos.com, Rao's Homemade at www.raos.com, and noosa at www.noosayoghurt.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alex Terwilliger

203.921.6739; alex@sovosbrands.com

SOURCE Sovos Brands

Related Links

http://www.sovosbrands.com

