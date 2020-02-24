Sovos Brands Names Isobel Jones As Chief Legal Officer And General Counsel

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sovos Brands announced that Isobel Jones has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Ms. Jones brings extensive experience advising public and private companies and boards across a range of industries, most recently as the first in-house General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Sun Basket, an e-commerce startup.

Prior to Sun Basket, Ms. Jones was General Counsel at a number of food and beverage companies including Diamond Foods, Annie's Homegrown, and Peet's Coffee and Tea. She also served as Associate General Counsel of Del Monte Foods Company, where she specialized in securities compliance, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt offerings.

"Isobel brings over 25 years of legal experience to Sovos Brands, along with a proven ability to lead complex transactions," said Todd Lachman, President and CEO of Sovos Brands. "As we build out our legal function during this inflection point of growth for Sovos Brands, her knowledge and experience in the industry will be key in supporting our growing portfolio of one-of-a-kind brands. I'm thrilled to welcome Isobel to the team."

"I'm delighted to be joining the talented team at Sovos Brands, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth," said Ms. Jones.

Ms. Jones is based in Berkeley, CA and has a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College, as well as a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands is a food company with a mission to acquire and build one-of-a-kind brands that bring consumers delicious food for joyful living. Sovos Brands invests in brands that have exciting growth potential, combining industry expertise with fresh thinking to bring its products into more homes across America. The brands in its portfolio include Rao's Homemade, a producer of super premium pasta sauces and other Italian specialty foods; noosa yoghurt, a producer of yoghurt made with whole milk and a touch of honey; and Michael Angelo's, a leading producer of premium, authentic frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands has the experience of an industry leader, and the financial backing of Advent International, one of the world's largest private equity firms. Find out more about Sovos Brands at www.sovosbrands.com, Rao's Homemade at www.raos.com, noosa at www.noosayoghurt.com, and Michael Angelo's at www.michaelangelos.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alex Terwilliger

203.921.6739; alex@sovosbrands.com

SOURCE Sovos Brands

Related Links

http://www.sovosbrands.com

