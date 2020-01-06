Sovos Brands Names Jason Vieth As Senior Vice President, General Manager To Lead noosa yoghurt

BERKELEY, Calif. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sovos Brands announced that Jason Vieth has joined the company as Senior Vice President, General Manager of noosa yoghurt , a premium yoghurt manufacturer. Mr. Vieth brings extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, most recently as CEO of poppi, a beverage startup funded by CAVU Venture Partners.

Prior to joining poppi, Mr. Vieth was President of Life Time Fitness' Life Cafe, leading the company's growth strategy and opening more than twenty new restaurant locations. Before Life Time Fitness, he spent nine years at WhiteWave Foods, most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the company's yogurt business that included Horizon Organic, Wallaby Organic, Silk and So Delicious. Mr. Vieth shepherded the growth of the business through a combination of new brands, products and acquisitions.

"Jason brings a proven and long-standing track record of overseeing business and brand growth to Sovos Brands," said Todd Lachman, President and CEO of Sovos Brands. "At Sovos Brands, we have been able to unlock profitable growth as a result of our tenacity for finding and building one-of-a-kind brands, fostering a collaborative culture and leaning into our collective industry expertise. But most importantly, our people and the talent we bring -- like Jason -- are the reason why we're able to continue delivering exceptional results."

noosa was co-founded in 2009 by Koel Thomae, an Australian expat, and Rob Graves, a Colorado dairy farmer, who set out to bring the Aussie-style yoghurt with a creamy texture and sweet-tart flavor profile to the U.S. market. noosa boasts impressive consumer loyalty with premium positioning, and is made with whole milk, a touch of wildflower North American honey and real fruit purées on a family farm in Bellvue, Colorado.

"I am incredibly honored to join Sovos Brands during this exciting time of growth and transformation for the company, and I'm personally thrilled to lead noosa, a brand which I have long admired and which I believe has an incredibly bright future," said Mr. Vieth. "I look forward to working with the noosa team to unlock the brand's potential as we continue to delight consumers and exceed the expectations of our retail customers."

Mr. Vieth is based in Sovos Brands' Broomfield, CO office. The company also has office locations in Montclair, NJ and Berkeley, CA; and manufacturing sites in Austin, TX and Bellvue, CO.

Sovos Brands is a food company with a mission to acquire and build one-of-a-kind brands that bring consumers delicious food for joyful living. Sovos Brands acquires brands that have exciting growth potential, combining industry expertise with fresh thinking to bring its products into more homes across America. The brands in its portfolio include Rao's Homemade, a producer of super-premium pasta sauces and other Italian specialty foods; noosa yoghurt, a producer of yoghurt made with whole milk and a touch of honey; and Michael Angelo's, a leading producer of premium, authentic frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands has the experience of an industry leader, and the financial backing of Advent International, one of the world's largest private equity firms. Find out more about Sovos Brands at www.sovosbrands.com, Rao's Homemade at www.raos.com, noosa at www.noosayoghurt.com, and Michael Angelo's at www.michaelangelos.com.

