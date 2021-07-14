Sovrn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Proper Media to Expand Solutions for Publishers

BOULDER, Colo., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn Holdings, Inc., a publisher-focused technology company, today announced the acquisition of San Diego-based Proper Media. Proper Media combines industry-leading advertising technology with personalized managed services. The result is high-yielding advertising with insightful unified reporting that boosts revenue and lowers costs. This acquisition extends Sovrn's products and services and helps publishers make more money, more profitably.

"Proper Media gives publishers access to enterprise-level technology that increases their revenue while streamlining operations and improving profitability," said Chris Richmond, co-founder and CEO, Proper Media. "In Sovrn, we've found a partner that shares our view that publishers deserve better, and we now have the investment to drive further innovation in website monetization for publishers."

"Sovrn and Proper Media share a commitment to help publishers better understand, operate and grow their business," said Walter Knapp, CEO, Sovrn. "Programmatic Advertising is a complex challenge for publishers, and many don't have the time, resources or expertise to best navigate these changes on their own. Our aim is to help our customers make and keep more of their hard-earned revenues, giving them insights to make better decisions and investments."

About Sovrn

Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

With thousands of customers deploying one or more products across 40,000 websites, Sovrn reaches nearly 500 million active consumers across more than 3.5 billion pageviews every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating advertising fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Sovrn is dedicated to helping content creators do more of what they love, and less of what they don't.

