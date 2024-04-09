SOWELA and U.S. Coast Guard Sign Nation's First-Ever Healthcare Lateral Entry Program for Nursing Graduates

Agreement Addresses USCG Workforce Gaps and Provides Direct Enlistment Opportunities for Nursing, Culinary Arts, Industrial Electrical and Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Graduates

LAKE CHARLES, La., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOWELA Technical Community College and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the establishment of a Direct Enlistment Lateral Entry Program during a special signing ceremony today at the College. The signed LOI between the USCG and SOWELA is the first in the U.S. to provide nursing graduates with direct enlistment into the USCG or USCG Reserve. Programs such as this help address workforce gaps within the USCG.

"SOWELA is very excited and honored to be able to work with the United States Coast Guard and implement lateral entry pathways as an option for our graduates," said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall. "The lateral entry program will allow our students to utilize their skills and abilities for advanced rank status. This initiative provides additional employment as well as career opportunities by giving credit for the classroom experiences and a head start on career advancement in an outstanding organization known for quality and excellence."

SOWELA is also the first community college in Louisiana to formalize a USCG Lateral Entry Program. Approved lateral entry programs for SOWELA graduates into the USCG or USCG Reserve include Nursing as Health Services Technicians (HS), Culinary Arts as Culinary Specialists (CS), Industrial Electrical Technology as Electrician's Mates (EM), and Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technology as Machinery Technicians (MK). These identified pathways help bring much-needed expertise and skills to the USCG workforce.

"I am extremely excited for this new partnership between the US Coast Guard and SOWELA," said CDR Elizabeth Newton, Commanding Officer, Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles. "This collaboration will not only benefit the Coast Guard by identifying outstanding candidates that possess the skills and credentials we need to strengthen our workforce, but also providing SOWELA graduates with opportunities to implement their skills in an exciting career path filled with unique adventures, amazing people, and the ability to make a difference immediately."

A production recruiter will screen SOWELA students in these mission-critical areas who express interest to ensure they meet all enlistment criteria. Once the applicant is deemed fully qualified, they can enlist as a Petty Officer Third Class or Petty Officer Second Class, attend initial military training, and then graduate at an advanced pay grade and head off to their first duty assignment.

In addition, the USCG has several enlistment incentive programs based on specific recruiting needs. Current cash bonuses include up to $75,000 if a recruit has a critical rating. Interested individuals should speak with a recruiter to learn more.

SOWELA doubled its Nursing cohorts this year after receiving state and accreditor approval. The College now offers a Fall and Spring start date for the Nursing program. Recent Nursing graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX exam, far surpassing the national pass rate average of 79.9%, which indicates the quality of educational training at SOWELA.

