SoWell Launches The First and Only Supplement System for GLP-1 Users to Thrive on the Medication

Currently, 1 in 8 Americans are using Ozempic or similar GLP-1 drugs, yet over 70% of users stop taking these life-changing medications within one year largely because of side effects they find too hard to navigate. This three-part supplement system is based on the latest clinical research and the founder's decade-long experience working with GLP-1 patients. The SoWell GLP-1 Support System is formulated to target the unique side effects and requirements of GLP-1 users, providing comprehensive support to ensure a sustained and simplified journey on GLP-1 drugs. The product can be sold as a bundle of all three stick pack supplements, retailing for ($104.99) or available individually for flexibility: SoWell Electrolytes ($34.99), SoWell Protein ($44.99), and SoWell Fiber ($34.99).
The SoWell GLP-1 Support System extends far beyond an electrolyte, protein, and fiber supplement, combining 17 evidence-based ingredients that alleviate side effects like nausea, constipation, diarrhea, fatigue, headaches, muscle loss, weakened skin elasticity, and hair loss, all in easy-to-use stick packs. Each formulation in the protocol is enhanced with targeted ingredients to make the line more gut-friendly than alternatives and developed for the unique taste buds of GLP-1 users, who are more sensitive to overly sweet and artificial flavors. The entire system is low sugar, low carbohydrate, and free of artificial flavors, colorings, or sweeteners.
"As a physician specializing in internal and obesity medicine, I have spent over a decade working with GLP-1 patients and understanding their unique needs and challenges," explains Dr. Alexandra Sowa, Founder of SoWell. "But other products on the market didn't meet my standards and weren't developed for GLP-1 users. There is a critical gap in the market when it comes to addressing the side effects and specific requirements of GLP-1 users on their weight loss journey. The SoWell GLP-1 Support System is designed to support and enhance the effectiveness of GLP-1 therapies while helping users achieve their health goals more comfortably and effectively."
Dr. Sowa's deep understanding of GLP-1 medications has enabled her patients to avoid the typical side effects of GLP-1 treatments. This insight drove the creation of the GLP-1 Support System, aiming to assist even more GLP-1 users throughout every step of their journey.
SoWell GLP-1 Support System Product Details:
Full GLP-1 Support System ($104.99): Includes the SoWell Electrolytes, SoWell Protein, and SoWell Fiber.
- SoWell Electrolytes ($34.99): This daily electrolyte formula helps GLP-1 users maintain healthy hydration levels while simultaneously addressing nausea and fatigue with targeted ingredients like vitamin B6 and trace minerals. Since GLP-1 users can be sensitive to artificial and overly sweet flavors, this blend features a light, natural flavor with 0g sugar and 1g carb.
- SoWell Protein ($44.99): By combining 25g whey isolate and collagen protein with digestive enzymes, this low-carb protein powder helps GLP-1 users maintain muscle mass, skin elasticity, and hair density as they lose weight without the digestive upset that other protein powders can cause.
- SoWell Fiber ($34.99): GLP-1 medications slow the digestive process, which can lead to constipation and diarrhea. This triple-action blend of psyllium husk, guar gum, and apple pectin fiber works quickly to balance digestion while promoting long-term gut health. Enhanced with magnesium glycinate and 7.5 billion CFU probiotics, this one-of-a-kind formula gives GLP-1 users the gut support they need with 0g sugar and 1g net carb per serving.
For more information about SoWell or to order your first GLP-1 Support System, please visit https://getsowell.com/ or visit the brand on Instagram at @getsowell.
About SoWell: SoWell was founded by Dr. Alexandra Sowa, MD, a dual board-certified physician in internal and obesity medicine, to address the specific needs of GLP-1 users. From its start as a brick-and-mortar medical practice in New York City, SoWell transitioned to getsowell.com, a DTC brand offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of GLP-1 users, ranging from accessible at-home metabolic testing kits to its newly launched GLP-1 Support System.
SOURCE SoWell
