SoWell Launches The First and Only Supplement System for GLP-1 Users to Thrive on the Medication

Currently, 1 in 8 Americans are using Ozempic or similar GLP-1 drugs, yet over 70% of users stop taking these life-changing medications within one year largely because of side effects they find too hard to navigate. This three-part supplement system is based on the latest clinical research and the founder's decade-long experience working with GLP-1 patients. The SoWell GLP-1 Support System is formulated to target the unique side effects and requirements of GLP-1 users, providing comprehensive support to ensure a sustained and simplified journey on GLP-1 drugs. The product can be sold as a bundle of all three stick pack supplements, retailing for ($104.99) or available individually for flexibility: SoWell Electrolytes ($34.99), SoWell Protein ($44.99), and SoWell Fiber ($34.99).

The SoWell GLP-1 Support System extends far beyond an electrolyte, protein, and fiber supplement, combining 17 evidence-based ingredients that alleviate side effects like nausea, constipation, diarrhea, fatigue, headaches, muscle loss, weakened skin elasticity, and hair loss, all in easy-to-use stick packs. Each formulation in the protocol is enhanced with targeted ingredients to make the line more gut-friendly than alternatives and developed for the unique taste buds of GLP-1 users, who are more sensitive to overly sweet and artificial flavors. The entire system is low sugar, low carbohydrate, and free of artificial flavors, colorings, or sweeteners.

"As a physician specializing in internal and obesity medicine, I have spent over a decade working with GLP-1 patients and understanding their unique needs and challenges," explains Dr. Alexandra Sowa, Founder of SoWell. "But other products on the market didn't meet my standards and weren't developed for GLP-1 users. There is a critical gap in the market when it comes to addressing the side effects and specific requirements of GLP-1 users on their weight loss journey. The SoWell GLP-1 Support System is designed to support and enhance the effectiveness of GLP-1 therapies while helping users achieve their health goals more comfortably and effectively."

Dr. Sowa's deep understanding of GLP-1 medications has enabled her patients to avoid the typical side effects of GLP-1 treatments. This insight drove the creation of the GLP-1 Support System, aiming to assist even more GLP-1 users throughout every step of their journey.

SoWell GLP-1 Support System Product Details:

Full GLP-1 Support System ($104.99): Includes the SoWell Electrolytes, SoWell Protein, and SoWell Fiber.

SoWell Electrolytes ($34.99) : This daily electrolyte formula helps GLP-1 users maintain healthy hydration levels while simultaneously addressing nausea and fatigue with targeted ingredients like vitamin B6 and trace minerals. Since GLP-1 users can be sensitive to artificial and overly sweet flavors, this blend features a light, natural flavor with 0g sugar and 1g carb.

This daily electrolyte formula helps GLP-1 users maintain healthy hydration levels while simultaneously addressing nausea and fatigue with targeted ingredients like vitamin B6 and trace minerals. Since GLP-1 users can be sensitive to artificial and overly sweet flavors, this blend features a light, natural flavor with 0g sugar and 1g carb. SoWell Protein ($44.99) : By combining 25g whey isolate and collagen protein with digestive enzymes, this low-carb protein powder helps GLP-1 users maintain muscle mass, skin elasticity, and hair density as they lose weight without the digestive upset that other protein powders can cause.

By combining 25g whey isolate and collagen protein with digestive enzymes, this low-carb protein powder helps GLP-1 users maintain muscle mass, skin elasticity, and hair density as they lose weight without the digestive upset that other protein powders can cause. SoWell Fiber ($34.99) : GLP-1 medications slow the digestive process, which can lead to constipation and diarrhea. This triple-action blend of psyllium husk, guar gum, and apple pectin fiber works quickly to balance digestion while promoting long-term gut health. Enhanced with magnesium glycinate and 7.5 billion CFU probiotics, this one-of-a-kind formula gives GLP-1 users the gut support they need with 0g sugar and 1g net carb per serving.

For more information about SoWell or to order your first GLP-1 Support System, please visit https://getsowell.com/ or visit the brand on Instagram at @getsowell .

About SoWell: SoWell was founded by Dr. Alexandra Sowa, MD, a dual board-certified physician in internal and obesity medicine, to address the specific needs of GLP-1 users. From its start as a brick-and-mortar medical practice in New York City, SoWell transitioned to getsowell.com, a DTC brand offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of GLP-1 users, ranging from accessible at-home metabolic testing kits to its newly launched GLP-1 Support System.

SOURCE SoWell