Sowell Management Has Partnered with TIFIN AG to Enhance Client Acquisition Strategy

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN AG, a leading provider of AI and machine learning solutions for the wealth management industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Sowell Management, a registered investment advisor (RIA) based in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Sowell Management is committed to driving growth through innovative client acquisition strategies. By prioritizing this goal, Sowell Management is eager to leverage TIFIN AG's AI-powered wealth management platform and data science expertise to identify new growth opportunities.

"We have enjoyed a nice partnership with TIFIN through the years," said Bill Sowell, CEO and Founder of Sowell Management, "and are thrilled to engage in an additional growth initiative alongside the efforts of our advisors. Through this partnership, our firm will gain insights and recommendations to drive asset growth through new client acquisition while simultaneously creating efficiencies in our business. We're confident that this focused growth strategy will yield many opportunities for our advisors."

TIFIN AG uses artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning to study data, identify trends, and deliver organic growth insights to wealth enterprises. Through personalized intelligence, advisors are empowered to make data-driven decisions to retain and grow existing clients and identify and pursue new ones.

Jeannette Kuda, President & COO of TIFIN AG, added, "Sowell is an ideal partner for TIFIN AG because they are motivated and focused on creating predictable organic growth. We are proud of the work we're doing alongside them and look forward to helping Sowell achieve their unique growth goals. We have a proven track record of delivering actionable recommendations to help advisors focus on the right opportunities at the right time."

Firms, like Sowell Management, that partner with TIFIN AG receive ongoing personalized support that is customized to their goals and objectives. Each firm can choose from a variety of models to drive their organic growth efforts, expand their footprint in the marketplace, and enhance the financial advice they deliver.

About TIFIN AG

TIFIN AG is the go-to partner for wealth enterprises seeking AI-enabled growth. Using innovative supervised AI and machine learning technology, TIFIN AG delivers precise, actionable growth signals to wealth firms, enabling advisors to expand their businesses, deepen client relationships, and foster long-term financial growth.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN), the parent company of TIFIN AG, creates and operates companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies include Magnifi, TIFIN Wealth, TIFIN Give, TIFIN AG, TIFIN AMP, Sage, Helix, and TIFIN @Work. TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded in 2001 on the principle of fee-based fiduciary investing, Sowell Management provides a transformative platform of service and solutions that leads advisors on the path of independence - meeting advisors where they are and taking them where they want to go. Sowell offers a diversity of services and has a nationwide client base. Sowell Management – there for the advisors; there for the journey. Additional information about Sowell Management (CRD# 127145/SEC# 801-63991) is available on the SEC's website (https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/) or FINRA's BrokerCheck ( https://brokercheck.finra.org/). Advisory Services offered through Sowell Management, a Registered Investment Advisor.

