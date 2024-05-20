SowNaked® Mindfully Farmed Oats Set the Standard for Celiac-Friendly Nutrition

Gold-standard oats grown and processed following rigorous gluten-free Purity Protocol

QUINCY, Mass., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay State Milling's SowNaked® Mindfully Farmed Oats are a unique variety of hulless oats that deliver 40% more protein and 50% less carbon emissions than traditional oats, and are grown following gluten-free Purity Protocol. SowNaked Oats are grown and processed in a highly specialized, closed loop, gluten-free supply chain—resulting in oat flakes with less than 5 parts per million (ppm) of gluten, dramatically below the 20 ppm threshold set by the FDA for a gluten-free claim. During Celiac Awareness Month, Bay State Milling is highlighting this important distinction to educate and protect consumers, especially those living with celiac disease.

"Bay State Milling Company's SowNaked Oats are not only grown in a way that enables Purity Protocol gluten-free, but the unique variety also has a great nutritional impact, with 40% more protein than traditional oats," said Bay State Milling's Director of Oats Sales, Mark Maloney. "While oats are naturally gluten-free, many common varieties are cross-contaminated with gluten. Consuming gluten, even in trace amounts, can be detrimental to people with celiac disease and negatively affect those with gluten sensitivity. SowNaked Oats are a staple ingredient gluten-free consumers can trust, with the added benefit of high protein."

Celiac disease affects 1 in 100 people in the US. Studies show that the incidence rate of celiac disease is increasing every year by nearly 8%, and is more prevalent than peanut allergies, type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. The disease requires a strict gluten-free diet to prevent damage to the small intestine, life-threatening organ disorders and even cancer.

"Even small amounts of gluten can be harmful to those living with celiac disease," says Christopher Damman, M.D., board-certified Gastroenterologist & Clinical Associate Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Washington. "The stricter one adheres to a gluten-free diet, the better it is for the long-term health outcomes."

SowNaked Oats are an excellent ingredient for a wide variety of gluten-free foods and beverages, available in flour and flakes directly from Bay State Milling.

