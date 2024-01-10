SOX & Internal Controls CPE Update: 2024 Online Seminar Led by National Accounting Firm Technical Experts and Complemented by Industry Panelists

10 Jan, 2024, 20:00 ET
SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by industry panelists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.
LEARNING OBJECTIVES:
- Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas
- How to optimize your ICFR efforts: technology considerations
- How will ESG impact your SOX compliance
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 10:45 - ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices
- Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment, and control selection and design
- Controls related to significant unusual transactions
- Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program
10:45 - 11:00 - Break
11:00 - 12:10 - SOX Automation Update
- RPA
- Latest trends
- Practical examples
12:10 - 1:00 - Lunch Break
1:00 - 2:10 - Industry Panel Discussion
2:10 - 2:20 - Break
2:20 - 3:10 - The Resurgence of Material Weaknesses
3:10 - 3:15 - Break
3:15 - 4:50 - SEC Update
- SEC Leadership
- SEC Rulemaking Update
- Comment Letter Topics
- SEC Reporting Reminders
- Questions
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:05 - ITGC Explained
- Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics
- New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients
10:05 - 10:15 - Break
10:15 - 11:35 - The Role of Controls and Management in Addressing Fraud Risks
- COSO overview and its correlation to fraud risks
- Overview of the fraud triangle (perceived pressure, opportunity, and rationalization)
- Types of fraud schemes (includes topic on FCPA) and relevance to nature of business
- Forms of fraud risk assessment (auditors, management, and internal audit)
- Fraud risk mitigation strategy (establish tone from the top, develop relevant processes, have fraud detection processes, and being able to maintain and scale as the Company grows)
- Case study of recent fraud case
- Best practices for fraud risk assessment
11:35 - 11:45 - Break
11:45 - 12:45 - SOX War Stories by Jason Emmons
12:45 - 1:15 - Lunch
1:15 - 2:45 - SEC Update
- SEC Leadership
- SEC Rulemaking Update
- Comment Letter Topics
- SEC Reporting Reminders
- Questions
2:45 - 2:55 - Break
2:55 - 4:20 - FAQs: Nuances of SOX
- Interactive session using case studies on a variety of common SOX trouble areas
Speakers
- Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Michael Creen PwC, Partner
- Amanda Smalley PwC, Partner
- Jimmy Lesko PwC, Principal
- Chad Ware Protiviti, Director
- Meghan Depp BDO, Professional Practice Director - SEC Services
- Mayra Bustamante PwC, Director
- Hilary Cabodi Effectus Group, Managing Director
- Trey Slinkard Ernst & Young, Parter/Principal, Global Advisory
- Sadia Bashir Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
- Chris Pattillo Effectus Group, Director, Risk Advisory Services
- Jason Emmons Moss Adams, Partner
- Jeremiah Saunders BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services
- Industry Panelists from Google, Bloom Energy and Starbucks
- Keith Kawashima Protiviti, Managing Director
- Angela Barcelos CFGI, Partner
- Aila Pallera KPMG, Managing Director
- Laura Wong Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, ESG, Internal Control and Risk Leader
