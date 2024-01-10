SOX & Internal Controls CPE Update: 2024 Online Seminar Led by National Accounting Firm Technical Experts and Complemented by Industry Panelists

10 Jan, 2024, 20:00 ET

The "SOX & Internal Controls CPE Update 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by industry panelists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

  • Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas
  • How to optimize your ICFR efforts: technology considerations
  • How will ESG impact your SOX compliance

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:45 - ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices

  • Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment, and control selection and design
  • Controls related to significant unusual transactions
  • Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program

10:45 - 11:00 - Break

11:00 - 12:10 - SOX Automation Update

  • RPA
  • Latest trends
  • Practical examples

12:10 - 1:00 - Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:10 - Industry Panel Discussion

2:10 - 2:20 - Break

2:20 - 3:10 - The Resurgence of Material Weaknesses

3:10 - 3:15 - Break

3:15 - 4:50 - SEC Update

  • SEC Leadership
  • SEC Rulemaking Update
  • Comment Letter Topics
  • SEC Reporting Reminders
  • Questions

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:05 - ITGC Explained

  • Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics
  • New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients

10:05 - 10:15 - Break

10:15 - 11:35 - The Role of Controls and Management in Addressing Fraud Risks

  • COSO overview and its correlation to fraud risks
  • Overview of the fraud triangle (perceived pressure, opportunity, and rationalization)
  • Types of fraud schemes (includes topic on FCPA) and relevance to nature of business
  • Forms of fraud risk assessment (auditors, management, and internal audit)
  • Fraud risk mitigation strategy (establish tone from the top, develop relevant processes, have fraud detection processes, and being able to maintain and scale as the Company grows)
  • Case study of recent fraud case
  • Best practices for fraud risk assessment

11:35 - 11:45 - Break

11:45 - 12:45 - SOX War Stories by Jason Emmons

12:45 - 1:15 - Lunch

1:15 - 2:45 - SEC Update

  • SEC Leadership
  • SEC Rulemaking Update
  • Comment Letter Topics
  • SEC Reporting Reminders
  • Questions

2:45 - 2:55 - Break

2:55 - 4:20 - FAQs: Nuances of SOX

  • Interactive session using case studies on a variety of common SOX trouble areas

Speakers

  • Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Michael Creen PwC, Partner
  • Amanda Smalley PwC, Partner
  • Jimmy Lesko PwC, Principal
  • Chad Ware Protiviti, Director
  • Meghan Depp BDO, Professional Practice Director - SEC Services
  • Mayra Bustamante PwC, Director
  • Hilary Cabodi Effectus Group, Managing Director
  • Trey Slinkard Ernst & Young, Parter/Principal, Global Advisory
  • Sadia Bashir Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
  • Chris Pattillo Effectus Group, Director, Risk Advisory Services
  • Jason Emmons Moss Adams, Partner
  • Jeremiah Saunders BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services
  • Industry Panelists from Google, Bloom Energy and Starbucks
  • Keith Kawashima Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Angela Barcelos CFGI, Partner
  • Aila Pallera KPMG, Managing Director
  • Laura Wong Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, ESG, Internal Control and Risk Leader

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yooyij

