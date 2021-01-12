SOX Erosion Solutions: California Residents Finally Have An Option To Mitigate Mother Nature's Post-Fire Erosion Damage

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ravaging wildfires throughout California have destroyed root systems and de-stabilized land. Thus increasing the potential of destructive mud flows and erosion, commonly referred to as "mudslides", that are expected throughout the winter season.

In response to the continued dangers and post-fire hazards, several risk mitigation measures are available to potentially impacted homeowners.

Effectively combatting the damage associated with the erosion due to rain events is SOXFence®, an easy-to-install, specialized perimeter-control system that has been used by several California municipalities for post-fire asset protection and slide mitigation. SOXFence diffuses concentrated water flow and reduces solid-material invasion, retains sediments, and serves as a protective containment barrier.

SOXFence is one of several patented erosion control and shoreline restoration products offered by Florida-based SOX Erosion Solutions (www.soxerosion.com). The risk mitigation containment system can be installed by homeowners or a contracted company, to protect their properties in the coming months.

SOX Erosion Solutions has made SOXFence available to homeowners at reduced "municipal/government pricing" in any of the 2020 post-fire risk identified areas. For more information visit https://info.soxerosion.com/soxfence.

"These are potentially desperate times for homeowners throughout the state," said Ryan Leeds, Managing Partner at SOX Erosion Solutions. "SOXFence was created to address numerous issues related to high-performance earthen containment situations, including conditions associated with post-fire risk. Our systems have been engineered and designed specifically to protect people and assets from risks associated with natural disasters. We hope that our efforts lead to increased safety and peace of mind in communities affected by these devastating events."

