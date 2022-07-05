Soy-Based Food Market to Exceed US$ 27.1 Bn by 2032 due to Multi-functional & Nutritional Value - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The soy-based food market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in East Asia, accounting for the maximum share of 25% by 2022 end. The soy-based food market is expected to account for a highest share of indirect channels by 2032 end

NEWARK, Del., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soy-based food market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of USD 27.1 Bn by 2032.

Nutritious value and versatility of ingestible forms act as growth levers for the global soy-based food market. As consumers move towards health-conscious diets, soy food products present an ideal alternative for dairy, meat, and poultry intensive diets.

Prevalence of heart diseases is creating a lateral shift in consumer preference for cooking oil. Heart diseases are a leading cause of mortality in the US, causing about 650, 000 deaths every year. Health-conscious consumers are looking for low bad-cholesterol heart-friendly alternatives to conventional cooking oil. This has changed the soy-based food market outlook very positively.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15122

Although presence of alternatives such as olive oil is hindering the soy-based food market growth, the manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to distribute their products at competitive pricing.

According to the World Soy Oil Processors Association (SOPA), the global soy oil production in 2019-2020 was more than 56 million metric tons. Soy-oil is a healthier alternative; and the soy-based food market analysis indicates that the successful marketing campaigns are viewing millennials and geriatrics as their target consumer base.

While consumers have been increasingly shifting towards health-centric products, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided further impetus to the soy-based food market trend. Amid nationwide lockdowns in several countries, many leading meat plants have been shut down in order to avoid further contagion of coronavirus. This potential of scarcity of meat supply is influencing consumers to turn to plant-based meat products, with meat alternatives such as tofu witnessing phenomenal sales in developed regions. Such trends have worked in favour of soy food products market and changed the global outlook drastically.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

East Asia is expected to dominate the soy-based food market by accounting for the maximum market value share of about 25% by 2022 end.

is expected to dominate the by accounting for the maximum market value share of about 25% by 2022 end. Rising demand for meat substitutes is expected to result in a subsequent increase in the demand for soy-based food in different regions across the globe which is predicted to rise considerably during the assessment period (2022-2032)

in different regions across the globe which is predicted to rise considerably during the assessment period (2022-2032) By product type, tofu is expected to account for a considerable market value share of the global market by 2022 end

Presence of soy-based food products as ingredients in non-vegetarian dishes makes them easy to digest and enhances their flavor which is predicted to influence the demand for soy-based meat products in the near future

Indirect channel is expected to account for a highest soy-based food market share by 2032 end.

"Vegetarians who can't consume meat products are looking for an alternative that provides the same amount of nutritional value owing to which the demand for soy-based food is expected to show an impressive increase in the coming decade", says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15122

More Insights into the Soy-Based Food Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global soy-based food market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type (meat substitutes (textured vegetable protein, tofu, tempeh), non-dairy yogurt, non-dairy spread, non-dairy ice cream, non-dairy cheese), application (meat products, dairy products, bakery and confectionery, functional food, instant food), distribution channel (direct, indirect (hypermarkets/ supermarkets, convenience store, independent retailers, online retailers)) and region.

As per FMI reports, North America will retain its lead in the demand for soy-based food products. Rising consumer demand for soy oil and soy-based products boost the sales of soy-based food in the market of the region.

China and East Asia present massive growth potential for soy-based food market. China accounts for around 37% of total soy-based food market share. Japan and Korea, too, dominate the Asia Pacific soy-based food market.

In terms of product type, meat substitutes seem to monopolize the market. High nutritional value, flavor and texture, and easy digestion of soy items push the demand for soy-based meat products.

Indirect sales channels like supermarkets and convenience stores will lead the market. Soy-based meat products, soy-based baked goodies, soy-based exercise supplements are easy to access via indirect distribution channels. With the rise in demand for these products, the indirect sales channels also gain traction in the market.

Recent Developments:

Atlante introduced its vegan yoghurt in the Netherlands in June 2021. The item is currently available in Superunie stores under the Own Label Melkan brand.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15122

Global Soy-based Food by Category

By Product Type, Global Soy-based Food is segmented as:

Meat Substitutes

Textured Vegetable Protein



Tofu



Tempeh

Non- dairy Yogurt

Non-dairy Spread

Non- dairy Ice Cream

Non- dairy Cheese

By Application, Global Soy-based Food is segmented as:

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Functional Food

Instant Food

By Distribution Channel, Global Soy-based Food is segmented as:

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Store



Specialty Stores



Independent Retailers



Online Retailers

By Region, Global Soy-based Food is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Buy [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15122

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global soy-based food market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (meat substitutes, non-dairy ice cream, non-dairy cheese, non-dairy yogurt, non-dairy spread), application (meat products, dairy products, bakery and confectionery, functional food, instant food), and distribution channel (direct and indirect) across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

About FMI – Food & Beverages

The Food and Beverage unit of FMI offers a distinct and accurate analysis of the food and beverages industry. This comprehensive research ranges from manufacturing, production, packaging, retailing, and distribution of products to food industry sectors, supply-demand-trade assessment, and relevant advancements occurring in the industry. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for food and beverages manufacturers, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

3.6. Global Soy-based Food Market - Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

3.6.4. Factors affecting pricing

3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

3.8.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

3.8.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

3.8.3. Import/Export Policies

3.9. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.10. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.11. Macro-Economic Factors

3.12. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

Full TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Soy Beverage Market Outlook is expected to reach market valuation of USD 22.5 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.2% by 2022-2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Soy Milk Market Analysis is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 5.97 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 8.4% by 2022-2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Soy Hydrolysates Market Growth is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.06 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 1.77 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Soy Protein Concentrate Market Trends is valued at USD 1.2 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to increase at an annual rate of around 9.2% between 2022 and 2032 | Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Soy Polysaccharides Market Share is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% to 6% during the forecast period 2022-2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/soy-based-food-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights