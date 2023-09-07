Soybean Oil Market Set for Significant Growth at 3.84% CAGR, Driven by Expanding Fast-Food Outlets and Increasing Disposable Incomes

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Sep, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soybean Oil Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soybean oil market is set to expand significantly, with a projected market size of US$ 122.67 Billion by 2028, according to a recent report. This substantial growth is expected to be driven by several factors, including the high smoke point and affordability of soybean oil, making it the second-largest source of vegetable oil globally.

Soybean oil, extracted from soybeans using a solvent, serves a multitude of purposes. It is used in the production of soap, candles, inks, paints, varnishes, and is highly favored as a cooking oil due to its neutral flavor that blends well with food. Furthermore, soybean oil is in high demand for the production of margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and various snack foods.

The health benefits associated with soybean oil, such as maintaining a healthy body weight, lowering cholesterol levels, and enhancing immune system performance, have contributed to its rising global demand. Soybean oil is rich in essential nutrients, including vitamins, proteins, fatty acids, and plant sterols.

The global soybean oil market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.84% between 2022 and 2028.

Key Drivers of Soybean Oil Market Growth:

  1. Health Benefits: Soybean oil helps improve immunity, cognitive function, and cholesterol levels, among other health benefits.
  2. Food Industry Demand: The food industry's increasing demand for soybean oil, with its superior functionality, resistance to oxidation, and long shelf life, supports its use in premium-packaged food items.
  3. Rising Disposable Incomes: The growing disposable incomes and sales of premium-packaged food items are boosting soybean oil demand.
  4. Fast-Food Outlets: The rapid expansion of fast-food outlets in emerging economies is contributing to the increasing use of soybean oil.
  5. Processed Foods: Soybean oil enhances the aroma, texture, and appearance of various processed foods, including cakes, chips, burgers, pizzas, cookies, pies, and bread, driving market growth.

In 2022, the soybean oil market was valued at US$ 97.83 Billion, and it is expected to witness substantial expansion in the coming years.

Key Consumer Nations:

The global soybean oil market is driven by consumers in various countries, including:

  • United States: Soybean oil plays a significant role in the processed foods market, with its use in baked goods, salad dressings, and fried foods. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly choosing soybean oil for its heart-healthy polyunsaturated fats.
  • China: As a major producer and exporter, China's sophisticated agricultural techniques and industrial infrastructure enable the extensive and cost-effective production of soybean oil.
  • India: India, with its growing economy and rising standards of living, is experiencing increased demand for soybean oil and other edible oils. Import quotas and subsidies further facilitate imports.
  • Brazil: Brazil's competitive soybean oil exports are bolstered by favorable conditions such as tax breaks for soy exporters, farmer subsidies, and ideal weather conditions for soybean cultivation.

Leading Companies in the Soybean Oil Market:

Key players in the soybean oil market include Archer Daniels, Wilmar, AAK (Aarhuskarlshamn), Bunge, Cargill, Sime Darby, Unilever, and Associated British Foods, among others.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlo4a9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Agricultural Tractor Market Poised for 6.3% CAGR Growth, Fueled by Government Initiatives and Rising Demand for Post-Harvest and Agro-Processing Activities

Global Bioplastics Market Surges with an 11.4% CAGR, Driven by Eco-Friendliness and Expanding Applications Across Industries

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.