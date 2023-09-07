Soybean Oil Market Set for Significant Growth at 3.84% CAGR, Driven by Expanding Fast-Food Outlets and Increasing Disposable Incomes

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soybean Oil Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soybean oil market is set to expand significantly, with a projected market size of US$ 122.67 Billion by 2028, according to a recent report. This substantial growth is expected to be driven by several factors, including the high smoke point and affordability of soybean oil, making it the second-largest source of vegetable oil globally.

Soybean oil, extracted from soybeans using a solvent, serves a multitude of purposes. It is used in the production of soap, candles, inks, paints, varnishes, and is highly favored as a cooking oil due to its neutral flavor that blends well with food. Furthermore, soybean oil is in high demand for the production of margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and various snack foods.

The health benefits associated with soybean oil, such as maintaining a healthy body weight, lowering cholesterol levels, and enhancing immune system performance, have contributed to its rising global demand. Soybean oil is rich in essential nutrients, including vitamins, proteins, fatty acids, and plant sterols.

The global soybean oil market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.84% between 2022 and 2028.

Key Drivers of Soybean Oil Market Growth:

Health Benefits: Soybean oil helps improve immunity, cognitive function, and cholesterol levels, among other health benefits. Food Industry Demand: The food industry's increasing demand for soybean oil, with its superior functionality, resistance to oxidation, and long shelf life, supports its use in premium-packaged food items. Rising Disposable Incomes: The growing disposable incomes and sales of premium-packaged food items are boosting soybean oil demand. Fast-Food Outlets: The rapid expansion of fast-food outlets in emerging economies is contributing to the increasing use of soybean oil. Processed Foods: Soybean oil enhances the aroma, texture, and appearance of various processed foods, including cakes, chips, burgers, pizzas, cookies, pies, and bread, driving market growth.

In 2022, the soybean oil market was valued at US$ 97.83 Billion, and it is expected to witness substantial expansion in the coming years.

Key Consumer Nations:

The global soybean oil market is driven by consumers in various countries, including:

United States : Soybean oil plays a significant role in the processed foods market, with its use in baked goods, salad dressings, and fried foods. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly choosing soybean oil for its heart-healthy polyunsaturated fats.

: Soybean oil plays a significant role in the processed foods market, with its use in baked goods, salad dressings, and fried foods. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly choosing soybean oil for its heart-healthy polyunsaturated fats. China : As a major producer and exporter, China's sophisticated agricultural techniques and industrial infrastructure enable the extensive and cost-effective production of soybean oil.

: As a major producer and exporter, sophisticated agricultural techniques and industrial infrastructure enable the extensive and cost-effective production of soybean oil. India : India , with its growing economy and rising standards of living, is experiencing increased demand for soybean oil and other edible oils. Import quotas and subsidies further facilitate imports.

: , with its growing economy and rising standards of living, is experiencing increased demand for soybean oil and other edible oils. Import quotas and subsidies further facilitate imports. Brazil : Brazil's competitive soybean oil exports are bolstered by favorable conditions such as tax breaks for soy exporters, farmer subsidies, and ideal weather conditions for soybean cultivation.

Leading Companies in the Soybean Oil Market:

Key players in the soybean oil market include Archer Daniels, Wilmar, AAK (Aarhuskarlshamn), Bunge, Cargill, Sime Darby, Unilever, and Associated British Foods, among others.

