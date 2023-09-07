Soybean Oil Market Set for Significant Growth at 3.84% CAGR, Driven by Expanding Fast-Food Outlets and Increasing Disposable Incomes

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Robotics Market, Volume, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial robotics market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market size of US$ 44.51 Billion by 2030, according to a recent report. The continuous evolution of industrial robots, driven by technological advancements, is transforming production processes across industries.

Industrial robots are mechanical tools used in manufacturing, offering versatility through programmability to adapt to changing production needs. They are equipped with sensors, microphones, and cameras, enabling awareness of their surroundings and contributing to efficient production processes.

Key Drivers of Industrial Robotics Market Growth:

  1. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Industrial robots are integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning, enhancing their capabilities and efficiency.
  2. 5G Technology: The adoption of 5G technology is expected to accelerate the use of robotics in manufacturing by enabling instant communication between systems for enhanced connectivity and coordination.
  3. Industry 4.0: The Industry 4.0 revolution has led to the emergence of technologies such as collaborative robots (cobots) and AI-enabled robots, driving automation and productivity.
  4. Automotive Sector: The automotive industry is a major driver of the global industrial robotics market, with robots used extensively in assembly, painting, welding, and other complex tasks. Robots improve productivity and safety in the sector.
  5. Improved Safety: Industrial robots operating in hazardous environments or reducing the risk of human errors contribute to safety improvements.

Global Regional Insights:

  • United States: The United States is expected to dominate the industrial robotics market, with a thriving manufacturing industry and a supportive regulatory environment. The country's significant demand for automation in sectors like automotive and electronics fuels the growth of industrial robotics.
  • Germany: Germany leads the European industrial robotics market, driven by a robust manufacturing sector, particularly in automotive, electronics, and food and beverage industries. The country's high demand for automation and the presence of major robotics manufacturers support industry innovation.

Key Market Players:

Major players in the industrial robotics market include KUKA, iRobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Fanuc, ABB Ltd., and Stryker Corporation, among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

170

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$24.56 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$44.51 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.7 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Industrial Robotics Market & Volume
5.1 Market
5.2 Volume

6. Share Analysis - Global Industrial Robotics

7. Segments- Industrial Robotics Market & Volume Analysis

8. Region Industrial Robotics Market

9. Porters Five Forces - Global Industrial Robotics Market

10. SWOT Analysis - Global Industrial Robotics Market

11. Company Analysis

