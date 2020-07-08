Soylent Uses Plants and Science to Upgrade Drinks

This ready-to-drink product optimization comes on the heels of a number of other accomplishments in recent months for the company including new Powder formats , lower pricing on Powder subscriptions and updated packaging . The renewed focus on its core products and consumers has allowed the company to return to its mission while simultaneously restoring a sustainable business model.

As far as flavor goes, the company spent significant effort updating, tweaking and testing new, all-natural flavors that could beat their competition, and they have finally done it. Building on their commitment to innovation and science-based nutrition, they are improving taste and lowering sugar content. Now, in blind taste tests, Soylent's new Creamy Chocolate flavor beats the dairy-based competition, while delivering complete plant-based nutrition that is also good for the planet.

"The focus of the company has always been on utility and function, and we are not getting away from that," says Soylent CEO Demir Vangelov. "Since our founding, we have remained focused on delivering complete nutrition in convenient formats in order to reduce meal-time trade-offs. This takes that idea one step further. Our complete nutrition shakes now have an upgraded taste, in addition to improved functional benefits. This is a significant achievement for our plant-based product portfolio."

Soylent's new, optimized line of complete nutrition drinks will roll out over the summer, starting with Original, Vanilla, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate and Cafe Mocha flavors. In addition, they have launched brand new fan favorites flavors Banana and Creamy Chocolate.

When asked how this was accomplished, Soylent's VP of Product Innovation & Quality, Julie Daoust, Ph.D. remarked, "We wanted the new formulas to be co-created with Soylent consumers; so we conducted several product tests across the country until we got it right. We started the project some time ago, and it took many prototype iterations to get to the delicious formulas we launched."

In addition to removing artificial flavors and using the latest flavor technology for a better taste experience, Soylent has also reduced added sugar per bottle from 9g in the previous version to only 1g in this new version. This is in part thanks to a change to allulose - a carbohydrate found in nature that works to maintain the low glycemic index of Soylent beverages.

Less sugar, natural flavors, and better taste than the competition and their previous line. This is another big win for the Soylent team. In the last six months, Soylent has lowered prices on their cornerstone powder products, relaunched in Canada, launched a limited edition large format Soylent powder product, and created the most delicious Soylent to date. The company is making big moves as well as continuing to exceed customer expectations on taste and function.

You can order your optimized Soylent drinks now on soylent.com !

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing delicious, functional foods, with complete nutrition that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. The company has grown to become both a disruptor and a driver in the Food Tech world. Soylent is on a mission to provide complete, sustainable nutrition that is accessible, appealing and affordable to all; and its line of products are engineered from the ground up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in convenient packages. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

For additional information please visit www.Soylent.com .

Media Contact

Jamie Sullivan

Director, External Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE Soylent

Related Links

www.soylent.com

