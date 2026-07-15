S&P assigns Constellation's core insurance subsidiary a financial strength rating of 'A-'

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Insurance, Inc., announces today that S&P Global Ratings has assigned a financial strength rating to its core operating subsidiary, AuguStar® Life Insurance Company of 'A-' with a stable outlook and has assigned an issuer credit rating on the holding company, Constellation Insurance Inc. of 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.

"S&P's recognition of our strategic transformation into a well-capitalized, broadly-diversified financial services business reflects our strong growth momentum and is a further testament to the strength of our business and financial profile." Said Anurag Chandra, Constellation founder, chairman and chief executive officer.

S&P's rating action highlighted "Constellation's enhanced business profile and earnings diversity outside of its legacy businesses (variable annuities as well as whole life and term life), driven by top-line expansion and channel diversification, while also maintaining capital in excess of required capital at the 99.99% confidence level." Additionally, S&P noted "Constellation has built a new management team, reinitiated and revamped its products, expanded distribution partnerships, and refreshed infrastructure that has helped it grow."

About Constellation

Constellation is a diversified financial services group offering insurance, reinsurance, asset management and institutional markets solutions through AuguStar Retirement, AuguStar Life, AuguStar Seguros, Constellation Investments, Constellation Re and Constellation Institutional Markets. Constellation's investors and equal partners, La Caisse and Ontario Teachers', are two of the largest long-term institutional investors in North America.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee

513.794.6418 (o) | 513.218.5519 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Constellation Insurance, Inc.