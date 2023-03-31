SP Chemicals Selects Lummus' CATOFIN and Novolen Technologies

Integrated technology solutions offer costs, reliability, environmental and product advantages

HOUSTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced an integrated technology award from SP Chemicals and its subsidiary SP Olefins. SP Chemicals will license Lummus' CATOFIN® technology for a new 800 KTA propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit, and SP Olefins will license Lummus' Novolen® technology for a new 400 KTA polypropylene (PP) unit. Both units will be located at SP Chemicals' complex in Jiangsu Province, China.

"We are grateful to SP Chemicals and SP Olefins for their confidence in Lummus' integrated technology solutions," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "CATOFIN and Novolen have very strong market positions due to their high reliability and robustness, lower capital and operating expenses, environmental performance, flexibility and broad product capability and simple processes. Being able to combine these solutions, plus providing a single-point responsibility during the entire life cycle of both units, highlights the competitive advantages our customers gain when they select Lummus."

Lummus' scope includes the process design package and technology licenses for the CATOFIN and Novolen technologies, plus technical services, training and catalyst supply.

CATOFIN is an industry-leading method for light paraffin dehydrogenation that delivers excellent annual production output compared to alternative technologies. The process operates at thermodynamically advantaged reactor pressure and temperature to maximize conversion of propane to propylene, while reducing investment and operating costs.

Novolen PP technology has been the most licensed PP technology globally since 2020. It features the Novolen ComPPact™ gas-phase reactors which are the most efficient reactors for the PP industry, resulting in the smallest volume, lowest cost, and enabling simple and efficient product discharge. The technology is highly flexible, robust, energy efficient and allows production of a full grade slate of leading PP products of all product families, including homopolymers, random copolymers, impact copolymers and rTPO's.

