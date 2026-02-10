SP Connect and Indian Motorcycle Unveil Officially Licensed Premium Smartphone Accessory Collection

The new lineup features SP Connect Phone Cases and twist-to-lock Card Wallets branded with the unmistakable imagery of Indian Motorcycle. The collection includes the standard Phone Case and matching Card Wallet, each available in two colorways, both featuring the iconic Indian Motorcycle headdress logo. Specifically engineered for modern riders, the initial release features cases for select iPhone models of the 16 and 17 series, ensuring that riders with the latest technology can maintain a cohesive look with their motorcycle.

These products are designed to integrate seamlessly with SP Connect's existing ecosystem of mounts, offering riders a sleek, secure, and vibration-dampened mounting experience that complements the refined aesthetic of their bikes. As a brand defined by craftsmanship, innovation, and a storied racing history, Indian Motorcycle aligns perfectly with SP Connect's mission to deliver premium, rider-focused solutions that enhance every journey—from urban commutes to transcontinental touring.

"This partnership represents the meeting of two brands obsessed with precision and heritage," says Dominik Lyssek, Global OEM Manager and Head of Partnerships at SP Connect. "Indian Motorcycle riders value both performance and timeless style, and we've designed this lineup to reflect that. It's not just about mounting a phone; it's about providing a high-end, secure solution that feels like a natural extension of the motorcycle itself."

The Indian Motorcycle Phone Cases and Card Wallets will be available starting February 2026 on sp-connect.com and at authorized Indian Motorcycle dealerships nationwide.

Official licensed product of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC, all rights reserved. INDIAN, INDIAN MOTORCYCLE and the INDIAN Logos are trademarks of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC. Learn more at https://sp-connect.com/collections/indian-motorcycle www.sp-connect.com

About SP CONNECT™

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SP Connect™ prides itself on its 30+ years of expertise in injection molding and manufacturing processes, designed to meet the highest of quality standards. Sales, research and development, product design and commercialization, technology, marketing, international sourcing, and customer service are all united in a single location, enabling highly efficient operations and a unified commitment to bringing the most innovative, high-quality products to the world's adventurers. Additional locations include Germany, Switzerland, China, Australia, Japan and the USA.

