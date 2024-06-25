S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX BREAKS PREVIOUS MONTH'S ALL-TIME HIGH IN APRIL 2024

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the April 2024 results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. The leading measure of U.S. home prices shows that the upward trend decelerated in April 2024. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series and can be accessed in full by going to https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/index-family/indicators/sp-corelogic-case-shiller/.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 6.3% annual gain for April, down from a 6.5% annual gain in the previous month. The 10-City Composite saw an annual increase of 8.0%, down from an 8.3% annual increase in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a year-over-year increase of 7.2%, dropping from a 7.5% increase in the previous month. San Diego continued to report the highest annual gain among the 20 cities in April with a 10.3% increase this month, followed by New York and Chicago, with increases of 9.4% and 8.7%, respectively. Portland once again held the lowest rank this month for the smallest year-over-year growth, with a 1.7% annual increase in April.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

The U.S. National Index, the 20-City Composite, and the 10-City Composite upward trends decelerated from last month, with pre-seasonality adjustment increases of 1.2%, 1.36% and 1.38%, respectively.

After seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index and 10-City Composite posted the same month-over-month increase of 0.3% and 0.5% respectively as last month, while the 20-City reported a monthly increase of 0.4%.

ANALYSIS

"For the second consecutive month, we've seen our National Index jump at least 1% over its previous all-time high," says Brian D. Luke, Head of Commodities, Real & Digital Assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "2024 is closely tracking the strong start observed last year, where March and April posted the largest rise seen prior to a slowdown in the summer and fall. Heading into summer, the market is at an all-time high, once again testing its resilience against the historically more active time of the year.

"Thirteen markets are currently at all-time highs and San Diego reigns supreme once again, topping annual returns for the last six months. The Northeast is the best performing market for the previous nine months, with New York rising 9.4% annually. Sustained outperformance of the Northeast market was last observed in 2011. For the decade that followed, the West and the South held the top posts for performance. It's now been over a year since we've seen the top region come from the South or the West.

"Last month's all-time high came with all 20 markets accelerating price gains. This month, just over half of our markets are seeing prices accelerate on a monthly basis. At 6.3% annual gains, the index has decelerated from the start of the year, with only two markets rising on an annual basis."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak

(%) Level From Trough

(%) From Peak

(%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4 % 320.42 139.1 % 73.6 % 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1 % 329.78 146.0 % 59.7 % 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3 % 346.89 136.9 % 53.3 %





















Table 2 below summarizes the results for April 2024. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



April 2024 April/March March/February 1-Year

Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%)

Atlanta 246.17 1.3 % 0.9 % 5.9 %

Boston 335.33 2.2 % 1.9 % 7.9 %

Charlotte 277.04 1.2 % 1.1 % 7.3 %

Chicago 204.95 1.7 % 1.6 % 8.7 %

Cleveland 188.84 1.8 % 2.4 % 8.5 %

Dallas 298.56 1.2 % 1.2 % 3.4 %

Denver 319.92 1.3 % 1.3 % 2.0 %

Detroit 185.20 1.8 % 1.2 % 7.2 %

Las Vegas 292.67 1.2 % 0.9 % 8.3 %

Los Angeles 440.11 1.3 % 1.9 % 8.6 %

Miami 436.86 0.8 % 0.9 % 8.2 %

Minneapolis 238.54 1.4 % 1.4 % 2.9 %

New York 304.81 1.3 % 1.2 % 9.4 %

Phoenix 326.47 0.6 % 0.5 % 4.8 %

Portland 327.18 1.1 % 1.5 % 1.7 %

San Diego 443.36 1.2 % 2.2 % 10.3 %

San Francisco 362.84 2.0 % 2.6 % 4.7 %

Seattle 387.90 2.0 % 2.7 % 7.5 %

Tampa 384.46 0.7 % 0.5 % 3.6 %

Washington 325.09 0.9 % 1.4 % 6.4 %

Composite-10 346.89 1.4 % 1.6 % 8.0 %

Composite-20 329.78 1.4 % 1.6 % 7.2 %

U.S. National 320.42 1.2 % 1.3 % 6.3 %

Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic







Data through April 2024







































Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



April/March Change (%) March/February Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 1.3 % 0.6 % 0.9 % 0.1 % Boston 2.2 % 0.6 % 1.9 % 0.5 % Charlotte 1.2 % 0.3 % 1.1 % 0.2 % Chicago 1.7 % 0.7 % 1.6 % 0.8 % Cleveland 1.8 % 1.2 % 2.4 % 1.4 % Dallas 1.2 % 0.0 % 1.2 % -0.1 % Denver 1.3 % 0.0 % 1.3 % -0.7 % Detroit 1.8 % 0.4 % 1.2 % 0.3 % Las Vegas 1.2 % 0.5 % 0.9 % 0.0 % Los Angeles 1.3 % 0.5 % 1.9 % 0.5 % Miami 0.8 % 0.2 % 0.9 % 0.4 % Minneapolis 1.4 % 0.1 % 1.4 % 0.2 % New York 1.3 % 0.8 % 1.2 % 0.9 % Phoenix 0.6 % -0.3 % 0.5 % -0.3 % Portland 1.1 % 0.1 % 1.5 % 0.2 % San Diego 1.2 % 0.1 % 2.2 % 0.4 % San Francisco 2.0 % 0.3 % 2.6 % 0.1 % Seattle 2.0 % 0.1 % 2.7 % 0.0 % Tampa 0.7 % 0.0 % 0.5 % -0.3 % Washington 0.9 % -0.1 % 1.4 % 0.1 % Composite-10 1.4 % 0.5 % 1.6 % 0.5 % Composite-20 1.4 % 0.4 % 1.6 % 0.3 % U.S. National 1.2 % 0.3 % 1.3 % 0.3 % Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through April 2024

























