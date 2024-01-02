S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Update to S&P Composite 1500 Market Cap Guidelines

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") is updating the market capitalization eligibility criteria for additions to the S&P Composite 1500 Indices. Effective January 2, 2024, the size ranges will be updated as follows:

Previous Market Capitalization Eligibility Criteria

Updated Market Capitalization Eligibility Criteria

Unadjusted company market capitalization of:

•  US$ 14.5 billion or more for the S&P 500

•  US$ 5.2 billion to US$ 14.5 billion for the S&P MidCap 400

•  US$ 850 million to US$ 5.2 billion for the S&P SmallCap 600

Unadjusted company market capitalization of:

•  US$ 15.8 billion or more for the S&P 500

•  US$ 5.8 billion to US$ 15.8 billion for the S&P MidCap 400

•  US$ 900 million to US$ 5.8 billion for the S&P SmallCap 600


These market capitalization ranges are reviewed at the beginning of every calendar quarter, updated as needed to ensure they reflect current market conditions, and are expressed in dollar ranges. These minimum market capitalization guidelines are designed to capture the three-month average cumulative total company level market capitalization of the S&P Total Market Index ("TMI") universe at approximately the following cumulative percentiles:

  • S&P 500 – 85th percentile
  • S&P MidCap 400 index – 85th-93rd percentile
  • S&P SmallCap 600 index – 93rd-99th percentile

Companies passing the total company-level market capitalization criteria must also have a security level float-adjusted market capitalization (FMC) that is at least 50% of the respective index's total company-level minimum market capitalization threshold.

As a reminder, the market capitalization eligibility criteria are for additions to an index, not for continued membership. As a result, an index constituent that appears to violate criteria for addition to that index is not removed unless ongoing conditions warrant an index change.

A history of market cap ranges dating back to 2007 can be found in Appendix A of the U.S. Indices methodology. The U.S. Indices methodology document will be updated soon to reflect the changes. Please visit our website www.spglobal.com/spdji for further details.

