S&P Dow Jones Indices Completes Its Annual Review of Adherence with IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks (2023)

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, announced today that it has completed its tenth annual review of its adherence to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Principles for Financial Benchmarks. The IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks were first published in July of 2013.

The 2023 review was conducted by an independent global accounting and professional services firm and, as with all previous reviews, covers key aspects of S&P DJI's index governance regime, control framework, and operations. This includes the separation of index governance and commercial activities, and the management and oversight of its policies and procedures.

"S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased with the completion and results of this most recent annual review to ensure that our business and operations continue to remain aligned with IOSCO Principles. S&P DJI is an independent index provider, and our team works tirelessly to continuously assess and find ways to enhance and evolve our index governance processes. Our highest priorities are to protect the integrity of our world-class indices and benchmarks and uphold our customers' and the market's trust in our global brand," said Dan Draper, Chief Executive Officer of S&P Dow Jones Indices.

S&P DJI's Management Statement of Adherence of the IOSCO Principles as well as the results of the independent review from an independent global accounting and professional services firm can be accessed via the company's Governance website.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

