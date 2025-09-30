S&P Dow Jones Indices Expands Private Markets Offering with Broad Private Equity Benchmarks in Collaboration with NewVest

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced plans to expand its work in the private markets sector with the launch of the S&P Private Equity 50 Indices in collaboration with NewVest, a leading private markets index manager. As market participants continue to show increased interest in this growing segment, S&P DJI is drawing on its long history of making markets more accessible by developing new benchmarks tailored to private assets.

"Private markets are experiencing a transformative moment, and S&P DJI is excited about the growing demand for data and benchmarks as these markets continue to evolve. Our commitment is to lead the way in developing innovative indices that accurately measure and represent this emerging asset class. We're thrilled to collaborate with NewVest to provide a broad, rules-based benchmark representative of institutional private equity portfolios through the S&P Private Equity 50 Indices," said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices."Our expansion into private markets is consistent with our leadership in benchmarking across public markets, where we have set the global standard for transparent access through iconic indices such as the S&P 500. Similarly, our private markets benchmarks are designed to address market participants' demand for clarity around performance and volatility, particularly for the world's largest funds and private companies."

Designed to measure the performance of 50 of the largest available private equity funds for a year, the S&P Private Equity 50 Indices aim to provide market participants with an efficient and accessible view into some of the top funds in North American and European private equity. S&P DJI believes the new benchmarks capture broad, high-quality and diversified exposure in an innovative way that is enhancing transparency and scalability. The indices include:

S&P Private Equity 50 2023 (Reserve - S&P 500) Index

S&P Private Equity 50 2024 (Reserve - S&P 500) Index

S&P Private Equity 50 2023 (Reserve - SOFR) Index

S&P Private Equity 50 2024 (Reserve - SOFR) Index

"Private markets are too important to remain opaque. We are privileged to partner with S&P DJI on this historic first: benchmarks that redefine private equity as being both transparent and accountable. I believe this breakthrough will help ensure that moves such as the U.S. initiative to democratize access for 401(k) investors are implemented responsibly, while also creating a framework relevant to investors worldwide. I'm excited to see how this new collaboration will fuel innovation in the industry and usher in a new era where public and private markets are more connected than ever," said Edward Talmor-Gera, Founder & CEO at NewVest.

Looking ahead, S&P DJI expects private markets to continue to play an expanding role in portfolio construction and risk management. At the same time, S&P DJI is working proactively with market participants to address the unique challenges in the private markets space.

This work also reflects S&P Global's focus on delivering comprehensive solutions for investors navigating private markets, through trusted private markets data, analytics, and insights.

For more information about NewVest, please visit https://www.newvest.com/.

NewVest, the private markets index manager, manages passively constructed private index portfolios that target diversified exposure to some of the largest private markets funds globally on an asset class-by-asset class and vintage period-by-vintage period basis. By doing so, NewVest believes its index portfolios can closely emulate the performance of individual private markets asset classes (such as private equity and private debt) on a vintage period-by-vintage period basis, and thereby provide simplified and streamlined access to private markets investments. See https://www.newvest.com/ for further details and relevant disclaimers.

Nothing herein relating to NewVest shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any fund or investment vehicle that may be managed or advised by NewVest Management, LP (each a "NewVest Vehicle").

Any such offer or solicitation shall be made to qualified investors only by means of delivery of appropriate documentation, including without limitation, offering memoranda and related limited partnership agreements and subscription agreements, as applicable, which will contain important information about the investment objectives, terms and conditions of an investment in any NewVest Vehicle, as applicable, as well as certain tax information, risk disclosures and information about conflicts of interest, all of which are relevant to an investment in any NewVest Vehicle. Past or projected performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that any NewVest Vehicle or any investment will achieve comparable results to those presented herein.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/ .

The S&P Private Equity 50 Indices are a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and NewVest Management, L.P. S&P®, S&P 500®, SPX®, SPY®, US 500™, The 500™, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). Investment products based on S&P DJI's indices are not sponsored or sold by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the indices.

