S&P Gaming Inc. chooses Table Trac's CasinoTrac system

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Gaming Inc. of Elko Nevada has contracted with Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) to replace their existing online slot system with the CasinoTrac system. The Watering Hole joins the ever-growing number of Nevada casinos that have installed Table Trac's casino management system.

The Watering Hole is located in Spring Creek Nevada. "The Watering Hole, where the locals love to play," said owner, Pete Lusich.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. stated, "Welcome to the Watering Hole, the latest to join our group of Nevada customers who's trust we greatly value. Our number one goal is to make our system easy to use, easy to train and easy to own, with our full commitment to service and value."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 150 systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as in Australia and the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

