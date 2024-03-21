S&P Global 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 1

Virtual-only meeting at 8:30 a.m. (EDT)

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) in a virtual-only meeting format. The Company's Proxy Statement and the latest Annual Report are available at www.spglobal.com/proxy. Shareholders of Record are being mailed their proxy materials with instructions on how to attend, vote, and submit questions online.

Richard Thornburgh, Chairman of the Board, will preside over the business portion of meeting. Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will also offer remarks and lead the general question and answer session. The discussions may include forward-looking information.

Shareholders and guests may view this meeting online at https://meetnow.global/MM7UHQT. All participants are asked to log in fifteen minutes prior to the start of the meeting to ensure they can hear streaming audio. Shareholders are required to enter their unique 15-digit control number if they wish to vote during the meeting or submit a written question. A guest option is also available for listen-only access.

Further information is provided on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.spglobal.com/proxy, including:

How to attend the virtual meeting

How to locate or obtain your 15-digit control number

How to vote shares

How to submit shareholder questions

Rules of Conduct

Webcast Replay

An archived replay of the Annual Meeting webcast will be made available for one year. The meeting slides and remarks will be made available through the Company's Investor Relations website (at http://investor.spglobal.com under the "Investor Presentations" link) later in the day following the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Mark Grant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: + 1 347 640 1521

[email protected]

Media:

Christina Twomey

Communications

Tel: +1 410-382-3316

[email protected]

Christopher Krantz

Communications

Tel: +44 7976 632 638

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global