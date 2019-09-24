S&P Global Addresses Key Themes and Challenges of Quantifying Climate Risk During Climate Week Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) will host its second annual Climate Week event on Thursday, September 26th with a focus on quantifying climate risk and exploring the issues organizations face around the world as they look to mitigate climate related-risks for all stakeholders. With increasing focus on the impact of climate change, S&P Global plans to discuss how businesses are addressing this challenge and the potential impact it can have on the bottom line.

The half-day event will feature environmental, social and governance experts from S&P Global as well as representatives from Novartis, State Street and Shell to discuss measurement and strategies for action to address climate-related risks in multiple sectors. Please click here for the full agenda for the event.

Richard Mattison, CEO of Trucost, a part of S&P Global, says: "Over the past year, more and more businesses have shifted focus to address purpose and their impact on communities and other stakeholders, issues that are closely linked to the mitigation of and adaptation to climate change. We are delighted that our S&P Global Climate Week event will bring together a number of financial and business experts to explore in-depth the climate-related issues facing companies in many industries."

"At S&P Global, our continued focus on ESG is supported by recent innovative product launches and developments that help clients assess the material and non-material impact of climate change and, more broadly, ESG factors."

This has been a milestone year for S&P Global with the introduction of marquee ESG products including the S&P Global Ratings ESG Evaluation and the S&P 500 ESG Index. Recent ESG-related S&P Global research that will be discussed in more depth at the event, includes:

