S&P Global Announces Additional Leadership Appointments in Mobility Division

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the appointments of key roles on the S&P Global Mobility ("Mobility") executive leadership team as the business continues working towards its planned separation from S&P Global into a standalone public company. The appointments are as follows:

Larissa Cerqueira, former Chief Human Resources Officer of Fluence Energy, has been appointed Chief People Officer of Mobility, effective January 1, 2026;

Tasha Matharu, current Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of S&P Global, has been appointed Chief Legal Officer of Mobility, effective January 1, 2026; and

Joseph "Joedy" Lenz, former Chief Technology Officer of CARFAX, has been appointed Chief Information Officer of Mobility, effective immediately.

"These appointments represent an important milestone in our process to separate Mobility from S&P Global, ensuring that Mobility has the right leadership team in place," said Martina Cheung, President and CEO of S&P Global. "I am confident that under the leadership of Bill and the rest of the talented executive team, Mobility will continue to execute on its objectives, while maintaining continuity for customers and employees throughout this transitional period."

"We are thrilled to add such high caliber, experienced leaders to our executive team as we continue to establish a strong foundation and position the business for continued success," said Bill Eager, President of S&P Global Mobility, and CEO-designate upon completion of Mobility's planned separation from S&P Global. "Each brings expertise in their respective fields, extensive leadership experience and a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. I look forward to working closely with Larissa, Tasha, Joedy and the rest of the executive team in Mobility's next chapter as a standalone company."

S&P Global expects to complete the separation of the Mobility business within 12 to 18 months from the date of the separation announcement, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval of the S&P Global Board of Directors and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Larissa Cerqueira

Larissa Cerqueira is a seasoned Human Resources executive with over 20 years of experience across diverse sectors, including energy, technology and consumer goods. Ms. Cerqueira most recently led Human Resources at Fluence Energy, a global leader in energy storage and optimization. She oversaw strategic HR initiatives in a rapidly scaling organization that evolved from a joint venture to a publicly traded company. Since joining Fluence in early 2020, Ms. Cerqueira spearheaded transformative strategies, built a high-performing HR team and scaled the company from 200 to over 2,000 employees. Her leadership was instrumental in guiding Fluence through its IPO in late 2021. Her career is defined by driving growth in competitive environments. She has led talent management and organizational change initiatives in fast-paced, complex settings, including through spin-offs. Earlier in her career, Ms. Cerqueira held HR roles at Andrade Gutierrez and later at Henkel, where she served as HR Manager for Latin America and Global Leadership & Talent Manager in Germany.

Ms. Cerqueira holds an MBA from Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Brazil and a degree in Psychology from the University of Brasília.

About Tasha Matharu

Tasha Matharu is an experienced legal and enterprise leader with over 17 years of background covering public company legal strategy, governance, compliance and risk management. Tasha brings extensive legal and leadership experience, most recently serving as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for S&P Global. In this role, she has overseen corporate governance, complex transactions and strategic legal initiatives that have supported the company's growth. She spent many years in corporate practice at a top US law firm before joining S&P Global in 2016. She has a proven track record of execution and serves as a trusted adviser to the Company and S&P Global's Board of Directors on complex business and legal matters.

Ms. Matharu holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley and a Doctor of Law from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings).

About Joseph Lenz

Joseph Lenz brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience across global data and analytics organizations, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer at CARFAX since 2011. During his tenure, he led the company's transition to high-availability and cloud-based infrastructures, established a formal cybersecurity practice and launched an AI and Machine Learning Center of Excellence that advanced innovation and reliability across the business. With a strong background in machine learning, enterprise architecture, cybersecurity and hands-on leadership style, Mr. Lenz's strategic vision has led to significant improvements in revenue, customer satisfaction and innovation within organizations, making him a change agent in the tech industry. His expertise spans various industries, including healthcare and consulting, showcasing his versatility in adapting to different business landscapes.

Mr. Lenz holds a B.B.A. in Management from Colorado Technical University and served on the Industrial Advisory Board for the University Missouri Department of Engineering from 2012 to 2020.

