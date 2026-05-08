S&P Global Announces Board of Directors for Mobility Global

Board brings together accomplished leaders with deep experience in automotive, data, strategy, technology, finance and global operations to support growth and value creation upon separation into a standalone public company

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the Board of Directors for Mobility Global Inc. ("Mobility Global") following its planned separation from S&P Global into an independent, public company by mid-2026.

Joseph ("Joe") Hinrichs will lead the eight-person Board, effective as of the separation date, serving as its Chairman. Bill Eager, President of S&P Global Mobility and CEO-designate of Mobility Global, will also join the Board alongside a group of highly-qualified directors who bring leadership experience and deep expertise across the automative, data, and technology sectors.

The new Mobility Global Board of Directors will include:

Joe Hinrichs (Chairman), former CEO of CSX

Eric Aboaf, CFO of S&P Global

Bill Eager, CEO-designate of Mobility Global

Heather Lavallee, CEO of Voya Financial

Monique Leroux, former CEO of Desjardins Group

Mark Peek, former CFO of Workday

Shilpa Ranganathan, Chief Product Officer of Expedia Group

Alexander Taussig, Board Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners

"I am thrilled that we were able to assemble such a talented group of directors to serve on the Mobility Global Board," said Mr. Hinrichs. "This Board brings together a highly complementary set of skills and experiences, spanning global automotive leadership, data and technology innovation, consumer and product strategy, and deep financial and operational expertise, which will be instrumental in positioning the Company for value creation. Together with my fellow directors and the leadership team, we will be focused on generating long-term growth and shareholder value."

"With this distinguished group of directors, we will be well-positioned to hit the ground running as we enter a new chapter for Mobility Global as a standalone public company," said Mr. Eager. "I look forward to working alongside the rest of the Board, leveraging their diverse perspectives and backgrounds, to continue building on the business's track record of driving profitable growth among leading global brands."

S&P Global expects to complete the separation of its Mobility division in mid-2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval by the S&P Global Board of Directors and the Form 10 registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Joe Hinrichs

Joe Hinrichs will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Hinrichs served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX Corporation from September 2022 to September 2025. Prior to joining CSX, Mr. Hinrichs served as President of Ford Motor Company's global automotive business from May 2019 to March 2020. During his tenure at Ford, Mr. Hinrichs also served as Executive Vice President and President of Global Operations, Executive Vice President and President of the Americas, President of Asia Pacific and Africa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ford China, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford Canada. Mr. Hinrichs has served as a member of the board of directors for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company since July 2023. From May 2021 to September 2022, Mr. Hinrichs served as member of the board of directors of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Mr. Hinrichs holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Mr. Hinrichs' qualifications for election include his years of leadership experience in the automotive industry.

About Eric Aboaf

Eric W. Aboaf will serve on the board of directors. Mr. Aboaf has served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for S&P Global Inc. since February 2025. Mr. Aboaf joined S&P Global from State Street Corporation, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman since May 2022, was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President since February 2017, and joined as Executive Vice President in December 2016. Mr. Aboaf also served as Chief Financial Officer at Citizens Financial Group, Inc. from April 2015 to December 2016. Mr. Aboaf holds a BS from The Wharton School of Business and a BS from the Engineering School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MS in computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Aboaf's qualifications for election include his financial expertise.

About Bill Eager

Bill Eager will serve on the Board of Directors. Mr. Eager was President of S&P Global Mobility since August 2025. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at CARFAX for more than 20 years, including serving as Chief Executive Officer since 2021. Previously, Mr. Eager served as Vice President of CARFAX's Dealer Business for 17 years. Prior to joining CARFAX, Mr. Eager was part of the leadership team at The Cobalt Group, an automotive digital retailing company. Mr. Eager holds a BA in economics from Villanova University and an MBA from George Mason University.

About Heather Lavallee

Heather Lavallee will serve on the Board of Directors. Ms. Lavallee has served as Chief Executive Officer of Voya Financial, Inc. since January 2023, and as board member since July 2022. Prior to that, Ms. Lavallee was Chief Executive Officer of Voya's Retirement business from March 2021 to January 2023, President of Voya's Tax Exempt Markets segment from May 2016 to March 2021, and President of Voya's Employee Benefits segment from March 2011 to April 2016. Before joining Voya Financial, Ms. Lavallee worked at Mutual of Omaha as a regional vice president of the Group Insurance Division for their Western Region, and at Sun Life New York Insurance and Annuity Company. Ms. Lavallee holds a BA in psychology from Colby College and an MBA from Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School. Ms. Lavallee's qualifications for election include her years of experience in executive leadership.

About Monique Leroux

Monique F. Leroux will serve on the Board of Directors. Ms. Leroux is Companion of the Order of Canada and of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. She has served as an independent board member of the Michelin Group since 2016, BCE Inc. since 2016 and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. since 2015. Ms. Leroux had served on the board of directors of S&P Global Inc. from 2016 to 2022. From 2004 to 2008, she was Chief Financial Officer and from 2008 to 2016, she was Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group. Prior to that, she was an audit partner at Ernst & Young and held executive positions at The Royal Bank of Canada and Quebecor, Inc. Among others, Ms. Leroux holds Honorary Doctorates from Mc Gill University, Canadian Forces College, Montreal University, Laval University and University of Ottawa. Ms. Leroux's qualifications for election include her extensive experience as chief executive officer and board member serving global public companies.

About Mark Peek

Mark S. Peek will serve on the Board of Directors. Mr. Peek held various positions at Workday, Inc., from June 2012 to May 2025, including Chief Financial Officer, Co-President, and Managing Director and Co-Head of Workday Ventures. Prior to Workday, from April 2007 to May 2012, Mr. Peek was Chief Financial Officer and Co-President of Business Operations of VMware, Inc. From 2000 to 2007, Mr. Peek was Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Amazon.com. Prior to joining Amazon.com, Mr. Peek spent 19 years at Deloitte, the last ten years as a partner. Mr. Peek has served on the board of directors of SentinelOne since May 2021 and on the board of directors of Trimble since 2010. Prior to his career at Workday, he also served on their board of directors. Mr. Peek holds a BS in accounting and international finance from Minnesota State University. Mr. Peek's qualifications for election include his executive management of software and technology companies as well as his finance and accounting expertise.

About Shilpa Ranganathan

Shilpa Ranganathan will serve on the Board of Directors. Ms. Ranganathan has served as Chief Product Officer of Expedia Group, Inc. since January 2025. Prior to joining Expedia, Ms. Ranganathan held various positions at Microsoft Corporation, from May 2008 to December 2024, including Corporate Vice President of Windows from April 2022 to December 2024, Corporate Vice President of Mobile & Modern Productivity Experiences from May 2019 to April 2022, and General Manager of Mobile Experiences from January 2018 to May 2019. Ms. Ranganathan holds a BE in Electrical and Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. Ms. Ranganathan's qualifications for election include her technology expertise, including in AI product development.

About Alexander Taussig

Alexander Taussig will serve on the Board of Directors. Mr. Taussig has held various positions at Lightspeed Venture Partners since February 2016, including Board Partner since December 2024, Partner and Co-Head of Consumer Practice from December 2021 to December 2024 and Partner from February 2016 to December 2021. Prior to joining Lightspeed, Mr. Taussig held various positions at Highland Capital Partners, including Senior Associate and Principal from 2009 to 2013 and Partner from 2013 to January 2016. Mr. Taussig serves as member the board of directors of United Rentals, Inc. since February 2026. Mr. Taussig holds an AB in physics from Harvard University, an MS in materials science and engineering from MIT and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Mr. Taussig's qualifications for election include his expertise in scaling technology-enabled marketplaces and platforms and his track record advising management teams.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com

About Mobility Global

Mobility Global is the world's standard for mobility intelligence, providing critical data and analytics across the full vehicle lifecycle. Its portfolio of trusted brands and products includes CARFAX, automotiveMastermind, Polk Automotive Solutions, and Market Scan, supporting the world's major automakers, suppliers, dealer groups, media, financial institutions, and consumers with data, forecast, insights, technology, and innovation. Additional information about the planned separation is available at https://investor.spglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Orla O'Brien

S&P Global

[email protected]

Kara Evanko

Mobility Global

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this press release and use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strategy," "target" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would." For example, management may use forward-looking statements when addressing topics such as: the outcome of contingencies; future actions by regulators; changes in the business strategies and methods of generating revenue of S&P Global Inc. (the "Company"); the development and performance of the Company's services and products; the expected impact of acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's effective tax rates; the Company's cost structure, dividend policy, cash flows or liquidity; and the anticipated separation of S&P Global Mobility ("Mobility") into a standalone public company. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among other things:

worldwide economic, financial, political, and regulatory conditions (including slower GDP growth or recession, restrictions on trade (e.g., tariffs), instability in the banking sector and inflation), and factors that contribute to uncertainty and volatility (e.g., supply chain risk), geopolitical uncertainty (including military conflict), natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, public health crises (e.g., pandemics), and conditions that result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes, including from the U.S. administration;

the volatility and health of debt, equity, commodities, energy and automotive markets, including credit quality and spreads, the composition and mix of credit maturity profiles, the level of liquidity and future debt issuances, equity flows from active to passive, fluctuations in average asset prices in global equities, demand for investment products that track indices and assessments and trading volumes of certain exchange-traded derivatives;

the demand and market for credit ratings in and across the sectors and geographies where the Company operates;

the Company's ability to maintain adequate physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect the security of confidential information and data, or protect against a system or network disruption that results in regulatory penalties and remedial costs or improper disclosure of confidential information or data;

the outcome of litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries;

concerns in the marketplace affecting the Company's credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit ratings, benchmarks, indices and other services;

the level of merger and acquisition activity in the United States and abroad;

the level of the Company's future cash flows and capital investments;

the effect of competitive products (including those incorporating artificial intelligence ("AI")) and pricing, including the level of success of new product developments and global expansion;

the impact of customer cost-cutting pressures;

a decline in the demand for our products and services by our customers and other market participants;

our ability to develop new products or technologies, to integrate our products with new technologies (e.g., AI), or to compete with new products or technologies offered by new or existing competitors;

the introduction of competing products (including those developed by AI) or technologies by other companies;

our ability to protect our intellectual property from unauthorized use and infringement, including by others using AI technologies, and to operate our business without violating third-party intellectual property rights, including through our own use of AI in our products and services;

our ability to attract, incentivize and retain key employees, especially in a competitive business environment;

our ability to successfully navigate key organizational changes;

the continuously evolving regulatory environment in Europe, the United States and elsewhere around the globe affecting each of our businesses and the products they offer, and our compliance therewith;

the Company's exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil penalties for noncompliance with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the jurisdictions in which it operates, including sanctions laws relating to countries such as Iran, Russia and Venezuela, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions;

the Company's ability to make acquisitions and dispositions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;

consolidation of the Company's customers, suppliers or competitors;

the ability of the Company, and its third-party service providers, to maintain adequate physical and technological infrastructure;

the Company's ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem, such as an earthquake, hurricane, flood, civil unrest, protests, military conflict, terrorist attack, outbreak of pandemic or contagious diseases, security breach, cyber attack, data breach, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event;

the impact on the Company's revenue and net income caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

the impact of changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements on the Company;

the separation of Mobility not being consummated within the anticipated time period or at all;

the ability of the separation of Mobility to qualify for tax-free treatment for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

any disruption to the Company's business in connection with the proposed separation of Mobility;

any loss of synergies from separating the businesses of Mobility and the Company that adversely impact the results of operations of both businesses, or the companies resulting from the separation of Mobility not realizing all of the expected benefits of the separation; and

following the separation of Mobility, the combined value of the common stock of the two publicly-traded companies not being equal to or greater than the value of the Company's common stock had the separation not occurred.

The factors noted above are not exhaustive. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Further information about the Company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect its results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including Item 1A, Risk Factors in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE S&P Global