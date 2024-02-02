S&P Global Appoints Christopher Craig Interim Chief Financial Officer

S&P Global

02 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the appointment of Christopher Craig to Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This appointment follows the news previously shared that Ewout Steenbergen will depart S&P Global in March to pursue a new professional opportunity.

"Chris has been instrumental in developing our financial management strategy and key initiatives across the company in his role as Chief Accounting Officer for S&P Global," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm confident that Chris, as Interim CFO, will continue to grow and maintain our leading market positions."

Chris, who has been with S&P Global for more than thirteen years, has contributed to the refinement of quarterly earnings; support of acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures; and shaping of the company's real estate footprint.

This appointment will be effective February 12, 2024, as S&P Global continues evaluating internal and external CFO candidates. 

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Tel: +1 347 640 1521
[email protected]

Media:
Christina Twomey
Tel: +1 410 382 3316
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global

