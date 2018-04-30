S&P Global Appoints Dimitra Manis as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

"Dimitra joins S&P Global at a very exciting moment in our history, as we continue to deliver strong results to our shareholders, aggressively embrace technology in all that we do as a data company focused on the financial markets, and embark on our promise to bring an exceptional, differentiated experience to our customers globally," says Mr. Peterson. "We are very fortunate to add Dimitra to our executive team. She is an experienced and innovative leader with an extensive track record of identifying and growing talent worldwide."

Ms. Manis joins S&P Global from Revlon, Inc., where she served as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to this role, she was the Senior Vice President for Global Talent at Estée Lauder Companies and worked at technology and data analytics based companies, OpenLink and Thomson Reuters. During her tenure, she successfully built internal HR agile teams that delivered high impact strategic initiatives, enabling strong business results.

Ms. Manis also served in senior leadership roles with AXA Group in Paris and Asia, where she was responsible for talent management, succession planning, and building strategic capabilities.

"I am truly excited to join a company whose brand and reputation is synonymous with integrity, transparency, and independence at such an exciting time in its long and successful history," says Ms. Manis. "I look forward to engaging and growing our talent and becoming a part of this dynamic, high performing leadership team."

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

