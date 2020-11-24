S&P Global CEO Douglas L. Peterson Joins Coalition on Advancing Disability Inclusion

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to creating an inclusive economy, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced that its President and CEO, Douglas L. Peterson, will join more than 30 CEOs in signing the CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion.

"At S&P Global, we recognize and respect people of all abilities as important contributors to our organizational success," said Douglas L. Peterson, President & CEO of S&P Global. "As we mark the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act this year, I'm proud to join in signing the CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion and working to promote a more accessible workplace."

The CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion is part of a broader campaign launched by Disability:IN called "Are You IN?" a call to action for CEOs, investors, companies, and business professionals to advance inclusive practices.

Over the past year, S&P Global has driven forward disability inclusion efforts, conducting usability studies and auditing its websites for A and AA compliance to remediate gaps and incorporating clear guidance on accommodation requests into its recruitment process. In recognition of this progress, Disability:IN recognized the Company as a top scorer on its 2020 Disability Equality Index. S&P Global's score of 100% takes into account the Company's culture, leadership, community engagement, accessibility, accommodations and more.

