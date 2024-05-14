S&P Global Commodity Insights Acquires World Hydrogen Leaders

Acquisition adds to robust portfolio of global conferences & events and complements industry-leading portfolio of Energy Transition data, analytics and insights offerings

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), and the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, benchmark prices and workflow solutions for the commodities, energy, metals and energy transition markets, today announced that it has acquired World Hydrogen Leaders, a globally-recognized portfolio of hydrogen-related conferences and events, digital training and market intelligence.

The acquisition comes at a time when hydrogen supply is on a trajectory to nearly triple by 2050, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, from 2023's 95 million metric tons (mmt) to 114 mmt in 2030 and 256 mmt in 2050.

World Hydrogen Leaders offers live events around the world across all segments of hydrogen and its derivatives, as well as virtual events and training. Its conferences attract more than 5,000 annual attendees, headlined by World Hydrogen Week, which is set to take place in Copenhagen in September.

World Hydrogen Leaders strong brand and dynamic conferences portfolio will complement S&P Global Commodity Insights global conferences business and provide customers with full coverage of the hydrogen and derivative value chain alongside Energy Transition and Sustainability solutions, including hydrogen price assessments, emission factors and market research.

"Hydrogen is considered one of the key tools for the energy transition and global decarbonization. I am delighted to welcome World Hydrogen Leaders into our portfolio of premier conferences in the energy and commodity markets space, where we gather top stakeholders for critical debate and to facilitate better decision making," said Lyn Tattum, Conferences and Events Lead, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Hydrogen data, insights and spot market pricing are key focus areas for us, so we see this new suite of events as an important augmentation of our offerings."

World Hydrogen Leaders was named in the 'Sunday Times Hundred' in 2023 as one of Britain's fastest-growing private companies. Following the acquisition, it will join S&P Global Commodity Insights' global flagship events such as CERAWeek, World Petrochemical Conference, London Energy Forum and APPEC.

"We have successfully established our flagship conferences, such as World Hydrogen Week, as key industry events, thanks to the support and partnership of our customers, speakers and sponsors," said Nadim Chaudhry, CEO, World Hydrogen Leaders. "I look forward to working with S&P Global Commodity Insights to ensure these events grow further and become world class experiences where powerful conversations are created and convened with customers, industry participants and stakeholders."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

