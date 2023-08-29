S&P Global Commodity Insights Launches First-of-Kind Daily US Black Mass Price Assessments

News provided by

S&P Global Commodity Insights

29 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

US offerings augment Europe and China prices, to drive transparency in global recycled battery markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today launched four first-of-their-kind spot physical Black Mass price assessments for the United States. Valued on a delivered-duty-paid (DDP) basis, the assessments build on black mass price references launched in April for Europe and Asia, and complement Platts' existing suite of daily battery metals price assessments. Black Mass is a recycled material produced through the collection, dismantling and shredding of used batteries.

Christopher Davis, Regional Director, Metals Pricing – Americas, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "Not only are these new Platts US Black Mass price assessments the first domestic price offerings of their kind, they'll be published daily. The most important thing to note, though, is they will bring greater transparency and help quantify value for this emerging, opaque and non-standardized battery raw materials market."

Platts has observed growing interest in black mass recycling, which is expected to play an integral role in future battery metals supply. Battery production offcuts or used batteries at end-of-life are collected, dismantled and shredded to produce black mass, from which critical materials including lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese can be extracted. The processing of black mass has become increasingly important as a supplement to virgin-mined material supply, as well as a means of reducing the carbon footprint of the battery supply chain.

Anna Crowley, Global Head of Metals Pricing, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said:
"We're pleased to be following on our Black Mass offerings launched earlier this year in Asia and Europe, with a Western price offering for the US, further filling out the global battery raw materials supply chain. All our assessments and data are aimed at meeting market participants' growing needs for full-life-cycle battery metals information and additional supply chain insights, as well as facilitating energy transition."

With sustainability and energy transition a growing focus globally, S&P Global Commodity Insights expects recycled battery materials to make up a rapidly increasing share of the battery material supply chain well beyond 2030. The potential availability of recycled materials could account for 30% of nickel, 27% of lithium, and 40% of cobalt demand between 2020 and 2050. Importantly, battery recycling has the potential to 1) be cheaper than its virgin-material equivalents; and 2) create supply in regions that do not have natural resources available and be far less carbon-intensive.

Following extensive market research, Platts is focusing its US Black Mass assessments and calculations on nickel-cobalt (Ni-Co) containing material, which includes both battery production scrap and spent lithium-ion batteries. The assessments reflect the percentage value, or payable, of black mass constituents, based on the minimum quality specifications of each key component:  lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Platts has also launched a new calculated theoretical Ni-Co black mass price – DDP US in $/mt. The calculation combines Platts daily spot market assessments of Ni-Co key component payables with the underlying Platts or LME pricing basis for lithium, cobalt and nickel, respectively. The assessments are as follows:

  • Platts Nickel-Cobalt (Ni-Co) Black Mass DDP US Lithium payables (Min Li 3%)
  • Platts Nickel-Cobalt (Ni-Co) Black Mass DDP US Cobalt payables (Min Co 5%)
  • Platts Nickel-Cobalt (Ni-Co) Black Mass DDP US Nickel payables (Min Ni 10%)
  • Platts Nickel-Cobalt (Ni-Co) Black Mass DDP US calculated price (Min Li 3%, Co 5%, Ni 10%) $/MT

Platts black mass assessments reflect market information reported to Platts and published throughout the day, including firm bids and offers, transactions and indications, as well as any other data deemed relevant to the assessment process.

The full description of the Platts assessments methodology and data prioritization can be found here.

The assessments are published on the Platts Nonferrous Metals Alert pages, Platts Metals Daily, Platts Metals Week, Platts Dimensions Pro, Platts Market Center, and in the Platts price database, alongside Platts' full suite of battery metals assessments.

Media Contacts: 
Global/EMEA: Paul Sandell, +44 7816 180039, [email protected] 
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1917 331 4607, [email protected]
Asia: Melissa Tan, + 65 68189 7569, [email protected]

About S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value. 

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global. 

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

Also from this source

Absolute Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Canadian Oil Sands Did Not Increase in 2022 Even as Production Grew

Recent Energy Crisis and Economic Shocks Underscore Need for a More Inclusive Approach to Energy Transition, New Report Says

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.