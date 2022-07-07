S&P Global Commodity Insights Launches New Daily Price Assessments of Ammonia

Assessments by Fertecon, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, bring greater clarity to growing market for ammonia

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, has launched daily price assessments for ammonia through its Fertecon brand. These new, daily ammonia assessments add to Fertecon's long-established weekly price assessments and provide greater price transparency to a burgeoning marketplace and increasingly important low-carbon fuel source.

"The drive toward lower-carbon fuel sources has increased the demand for pricing and transparency in the ammonia markets," said Ian Dudden, Global Pricing Director, Agriculture, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Our new Fertecon daily price assessments will further illuminate ammonia values in what can be a volatile market. They augment a pre-existing suite of conventional and low-carbon ammonia price references from Fertecon and Platts that shed insight on weekly, daily and forward-curve values."

The new Fertecon daily price assessments reflect values for four regions – Northwest Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and the U.S. Gulf Coast/Tampa Bay. The daily assessments, launched on July 1, 2022, will be in addition to Fertecon's weekly assessments in the Ammonia Report and the weekly AESI Update and will be available to all subscribers of the weekly Ammonia Report. Spot market price indications will be prioritized in the assessment process, but contract and spread pricing may also be considered to further inform the process.

The price assessments add to S&P Global Commodity Insights' pricing coverage of ammonia through Platts. This April, Platts announced a daily Platts forward curve for conventional ("grey") ammonia, effective April 26, 2022. Platts ammonia coverage already includes grey ammonia cargo price assessments launched in October 2021 and low-carbon ("blue") ammonia price valuations, which Platts began assessing April 22, 2022.

S&P Global Commodity Insights offers market-leading ammonia fertilizer information solutions in its globally recognized Fertecon service. More information is available at this link.

