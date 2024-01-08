S&P Global Commodity Insights to Publish New US Low-Carbon Aluminum Prices

News provided by

S&P Global Commodity Insights

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Augments Pre-existing Suite of European Low-carbon Metals and Raw Materials Assessments

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis, data and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, has launched a new daily low-carbon primary aluminum price assessment for the US market, effective Jan. 2, 2024.

The new Platts US Low-Carbon Aluminum Premium (US-LCAP) will reflect any differential achieved for the spot trade of primary aluminum with total certified emissions of 4-metric-ton-equivalent (mte) or less of CO2 per metric ton of aluminum. The assessment covers direct and indirect emissions associated with aluminum smelting, typically considered by market participants as Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Anna Crowley, global head of metals pricing, said: "We welcome this opportunity to respond to market requests for new price references in US aluminum and low-carbon metals, further expanding our benchmark offering to help market participants manage risks and opportunities associated with growing focus on carbon-reduction strategies across the global metals markets." 

This launch follows consultation with the marketplace augments a pre-existing suite of Platts low-carbon aluminum and zero-carbon aluminum price assessments launched in March 2021 to complement the pre-existing Platts European price offerings for high-grade primary aluminum (P1020). Interest and trade in low-carbon primary aluminum and other metals has been on the rise, as both market participants and regulatory agencies sharpen their focus on decarbonization initiatives.  

"The US low-carbon aluminum market has been maturing rapidly, but lacking standardization and transparency, according to feedback from market participants. Platts is eager to help bring both transparency and clarity to this market segment," said Christopher Davis, Americas regional pricing director for metals, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Per the Platts low-carbon aluminum methodology, emissions must be certified by an internationally accepted, independent organization. Market participants are expected to supply proof of such certification upon request. Platts continues to invite feedback regarding certifiers currently working with aluminum producers and the industry, as well as feedback on guidelines for a transparent publication process.

Trade in aluminum products using offsets to reduce overall emissions profiles, such as credits sourced from voluntary carbon markets, are not considered for inclusion in this assessment.

Media Contacts: 
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]
EMEA: Paul Sandell + 44 (0)7816 180039, [email protected]  
Asia: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, [email protected]   

About S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.  

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.   

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

Also from this source

Upstream Energy Sector Increasingly Turns to Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics to Navigate Energy Transition and Accelerate Carbon Reduction Efforts

Upstream Energy Sector Increasingly Turns to Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics to Navigate Energy Transition and Accelerate Carbon Reduction Efforts

The upstream energy sector is turning to artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to speed up analysis and decision-making to realize their...
S&P Global Commodity Insights Releases its Latest 2024 Energy Outlook

S&P Global Commodity Insights Releases its Latest 2024 Energy Outlook

Analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, benchmark prices and workflow solutions...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.