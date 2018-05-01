S&P Global Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.50 is payable on June 12, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 29, 2018. The annualized dividend rate is $2.00 per share.
The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 45 years.
About S&P Global:
S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Jason Feuchtwanger
Director, Corporate Media Relations
(212) 438-1247 (office)
(347) 419-4169 (cell)
jason.feuchtwanger@spglobal.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Chip Merritt
Vice President, Investor Relations
(212) 438-4321
chip.merritt@spglobal.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-declares-quarterly-dividend-300640276.html
SOURCE S&P Global
Share this article