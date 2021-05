S&P Global Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.77 is payable on June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 26, 2021. The annualized dividend rate is $3.08 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 48 years.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

