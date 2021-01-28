S&P Global Earns Top Honors For Equality From Human Rights Campaign Foundation, Bloomberg

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that it received two top honors in recognition of its efforts to foster an equitable workplace. The Company scored 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. S&P Global also earned inclusion on Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors.

"S&P Global is committed to putting its people first and accelerating equitable and inclusive communities. Our policies and practices reinforce our identity as a company that operates with integrity and, most importantly, are making a difference in the lives of our colleagues around the world," said Annette O'Hanlon, Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer for S&P Global. "We are thrilled to be acknowledged once again by both the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Bloomberg GEI."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies and, for those with global operations, helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. S&P Global's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. S&P Global was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

S&P Global is committed to creating an inclusive workplace and has taken steps to foster an environment where people can bring their whole selves to work, including:

Enhancing its policies to offer 20-week minimum parental leave for all parents of both genders, through birth, adoption, surrogacy or foster

Continuing advancement of its #ChangePays campaign, using data and insights to showcase the benefits of increased women's workforce participation

Introducing sections for preferred pronouns on its intranet and in its corporate email signatures

Supporting amicus briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court with the intention of achieving LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace

To learn more about S&P Global's work to further diversity, equity and inclusion, visit their website.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Contact

Tara Powers

Director, Communications

646-335-3662

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global

Related Links

http://www.spglobal.com

